Today in History, 25 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 25 April: We have entered the second day of this week, and just like every other day this is going to end too. So, why don’t we seize this day by knowing about some interesting events that it holds? Let’s start by taking a glimpse at some of them. Today is the day when Benjamin Harrison visited San Francisco, the USA declared war on Spain and New York became the first state to require automobile license plates. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1707, Franco-Spanish forces defeated the British and Portuguese at the Battle of Almansa.

In 1719, novelist Daniel Defoe published the first English novel "Robinson Crusoe".

In 1742, Elizabeth of Russia crowned herself Empress in the Dormition Cathedral in Moscow.

In 1886, the Father of Psychology, Sigmund Freud started practicing at Rathausstraße 7, Vienna.

In 1891, the 23rd President of the USA, Benjamin Harrison visited San Francisco.

In 1898, the USA declared war on Spain.

In 1901, New York became the first state to require automobile license plates.

In 1905, Whites were granted the right to vote in South Africa.

In 1925, Paul von Hindenburg was elected the President of Germany.

In 1953, James Watson and Francis Crick’s discovery of DNA got published in "Nature" magazine.

Sports Events Today

In 1947, Lou Thesz won the National Wrestling Association world heavyweight title.

In 1952, Minneapolis Lakers defeated NY Knicks at the 6th NBA Championship.

In 2010, Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in the IPL Cricket Final.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1964, the "New Phil Silvers Show" last aired on CBS TV.

In 2009, actor Elijah Wood won the Midnight Award at the San Francisco International Film Festival.

In 2021, Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar award for best actor for "Nomadland" at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1926 Ellen Karolina Sofia Key was a Swedish feminist writer best known for her book on education, 'Barnets århundrade' which was translated into English as 'The Century of the Child'. 2 1988 Lancelot Patrick Ross was an American singer, songwriter, and pianist best known for his songs, ‘We Mustn't Say Goodbye’ and ‘Stay As Sweet As You Are’. 3 2002 Lisa Nicole Lopes was an American rapper, hip-hop singer, and songwriter who won four Grammy Awards in her career. 4 2009 Bea Arthur was an American actress, singer, comedian, and animal rights activist best remembered for her role in sitcoms such as ‘Maude’ and ‘The Golden Girls’. 5 2015 Daniel Fredinburg was an American Google executive, explorer, and entrepreneur who was the founder of Google Adventure Team.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1940 Al Pacino was an American actor who gained global recognition for his role as Michael Corleone in the movie, 'The Godfather in 1972. 2 1961 Dinesh D'Souza is an Indian-American filmmaker and writer best known for his anti-Obama documentary ‘2016: Obama's America, an Anti-Barack Obama Polemic. 3 1969 Renee Zellweger is an American actress best recognized for her films 'Cold Mountain', 'Bridget Jones's Diary' and 'Chicago'. 4 1969 Joe Buck is a prominent American Sportscaster best known for his association with Fox Sports where he worked as a play-by-play announcer for the network's MLB and NFL coverage. 5 1970 Jason Lee is an American actor, producer, and writer best known for playing 'Earl Hickey' in the Television Comedy Series 'My Name Is Earl'.

Conclusion

So these were the major events that happened on 25th April. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.



Also Read: Today in History (24th April)