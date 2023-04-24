Today in History, 24 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 24 April: Only one week is left till April comes to an end. While days seem to pass too quickly, we are here to let you know about the historical significance of today. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when Thorvald Stauning became the president of Denmark, the diplomatic relations between Australia & USSR came to an end and the Boston Celtics defeated the LA Lakers in the 17th NBA Championship. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1288, Jews of Troyes, France were accused of ritual murder.

In 1311, General Malik Kafur returned to Delhi after a campaign in South India.

In 1888, George Eastman founded the Eastman Kodak Company.

In 1915, the German army fired chloroform gas in Ypres.

In 1916, the Easter Rising of Irish Republicans against British occupation started in Dublin.

In 1920, Polish troops attacked Ukraine.

In 1923, the General Harbor strike started in NYC.

In 1929, Thorvald Stauning became the president of Denmark.

In 1941 the British army started the evacuation of Greece.

In 1954, the diplomatic relations between Australia & USSR came to an end.

Sports Events Today

In 1894, French cyclist Henri Desgrange made a world record for riding 100 kilometers in a time of 2:39:18.

In 1963, the Boston Celtics defeated the LA Lakers in the 17th NBA Championship.

In 1967, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated SF Warriors at the 21st NBA Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1950, Leonard Bernstein's musical "Peter Pan" opened at Imperial Theater, in NYC.

In 2010, supermodel Christy Turlington’s directorial debut song "No Woman, No Cry" was released in the USA.

In 1986, "Crocodile Dundee" starring Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski premiered in Australia.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1942 Lucy Maud Montgomery was a Canadian author best remembered for her renowned novel ‘Anne of Green Gables’. 2 1972 Jamini Roy was one of the most admirable painters of the 20th century who gave life to Bengali folk art. His technique was inspired by Indian folk and village art. 3 1974 Ramdhari Singh Dinkar was a freedom fighter and one of the prominent Hindi poets 'Veer Rasa'. He is best remembered for his poems like 'Singhasan’. 4 1975 Pete Ham was a singer-songwriter who gained prominence as the lead vocalist of the 1970s Rock Band ‘Badfinger’. Ham’s one of the most popular songs was ‘Without You’. 5 2017 Robert M. Pirsig was a renowned author best remembered for his bestseller ‘Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance’, a famous cult classic of the present century.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1977 Eric Salter Balfour is an American actor and singer best recognized for his performances in the TV series ‘Haven’, ‘Six Feet Under’ and ‘24’. 2 1982 Kelly Clarkson is an American singer and songwriter who earned fame after winning the American Idol title in the first season of the show. 3 1984 Tyson Ritter is an American singer and actor who is the lead vocalist and bass guitarist of the rock band ‘All-American Rejects’. 4 1987 Varun Dhawan is an Indian actor who made his Bollywood debut through the movie 'Student of the Year’ for which he earned a ‘Filmfare’ nomination for ‘Best Male Debut'. 5 1992 Joe Keery is an American actor and musician best known for his role as ‘Steve Harrington' in the Netflix Sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’.

Conclusion

