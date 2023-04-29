Today in History, 29 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 29 April: Finally, Saturday has arrived. We know most of you have been waiting for this day to come. While you may be planning on how to spend your weekend, we are here to update your knowledge on the historical significance of today. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Today is the day when Farm leader Li Zicheng became the Emperor of China, the English and Scottish parliament accepted the Act of Union and English Astronomer John Flamsteed observed Uranus for the sixth time. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1429, Joan of Arc arrived at the siege of Orleans.

In 1623, 11 Dutch ships departed for the conquest of Peru.

In 1661, the Chinese Ming Dynasty occupied Taiwan.

In 1628, a defense treaty was signed between Sweden and Denmark.

In 1664, Farm leader Li Zicheng became the Emperor of China.

In 1707, the English and Scottish parliament accepted the Act of Union.

In 1715, English Astronomer John Flamsteed observed Uranus for the sixth time.

In 1769, Scottish engineer James Watt's patent for a steam engine with a separate condenser got enrolled.

In 1813, the first American patent was granted to Jacob F. Hummel.

In 1995, Giovanni Gronchi was elected the third President of Italy.

Sports Events Today

In 1922, the first official International Weightlifting Federation Championship was held in Tallinn, Estonia.

In 1934, Pittsburgh became the first major league city to play a home game on a Sunday.

In 1981, Baseball pitcher Steve Carlton became the first lefty to strike out 3,000 batters.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1912, Frank Wedekind 'Tod und Teufel', in Berlin.

In 1940, an American TV program called Young Dr. Malone was first broadcast on CBS.

In 1943, the comic play by director Noël Coward called "Present Laughter" premiered in London.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1980 Alfred Hitchcock was a British film director and producer, widely considered one of the most influential and iconic figures in the history of cinema. 2 1987 Gus Johnson is an American sportscaster who is best known for his work as a play-by-play announcer for college basketball and football games. 3 2008 Julie Ege was a Norwegian actress and model who started her career as a beauty pageant contestant, winning the title of Miss Norway in 1962. 4 2020 Irrfan Khan was one of the finest Indian film actors best remembered for his movies such as ‘Maqbool’, ‘The Namesake’ and ‘The Lunchbox’. 5 2021 Johnny Crawford was an American actor, singer, and musician. He is best known for his role as Mark McCain in the Western television series ‘The Rifleman’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1954 Jerry Seinfeld is an American comedian, actor, and writer best known for his work as a comedian and the co-creator of the hit television sitcom ‘Seinfeld’. 2 1958 Michelle Pfeiffer is an American actress and producer best known for her roles in movies such as ‘Scarface’ and ‘Dangerous Liaisons’. 3 1970 Uma Thurman is an American actress and model best recognized for her performances in ‘Pulp Fiction’ for which she won an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. 4 1988 Andre Russell is a Jamaican cricketer who plays for the West Indies cricket team. He is an all-rounder, known for his explosive batting and athletic fielding. 5 1996 Katherine Langford is an Australian actress who rose to prominence for her role as Hannah Baker in the Netflix series ‘13 Reasons Why’ for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in TV Series Drama.

