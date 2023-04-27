Today in History, 27 April: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 27 April: It’s the third day of this week and we know that you must be involved in your everyday activities. However, here’s your chance to take some time out of your day to know about the historical significance that this day holds. Let’s get started then. T

Today is the day when South Korean President Syngman Rhee resigned after 12 years, US Justice Department banned Austrian Chancellor Kurt Waldheim from entering the USA and German leader Angela Merkel met US President Donald Trump on her one-day trip to Washington, DC. Keep on reading this article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1860, Thomas Jackson was assigned the commander of Harpers Ferry.

In 1877, Rutherford B. Hayes removed Federal troops from Louisiana.

In 1904, the Australian Labor Party became the first Labor government in the world.

In 1933, Adolf Hitler authorized the creation of the Ministry of Aviation.

In 1941, German troops occupied Athens.

In 1945, the second republic of Austria was formed.

In 1960, South Korean President Syngman Rhee resigned after 12 years in power.

In 1961, the West African city of Sierra Leone declared independence from the UK.

In 1987, US Justice Department banned Austrian Chancellor Kurt Waldheim from entering the USA.

In 1989, 500 people were killed by a Hurricane in Bangladesh.

In 2018, German leader Angela Merkel met US President Donald Trump on her one-day trip to Washington, DC.

Sports Events Today

In 1947, Babe Ruth’s Day was celebrated at Yankee Stadium and throughout the USA.

In 1956, World heavyweight boxing champion Rocky Marciano retired from the ring.

In 1981, North American Soccer League hired the first female soccer official.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1810, Ludwig van Beethoven composed his famous piano piece ‘Für Elise’.

In 1964, John Lennon's book "In His Own Write" got published in the USA.

In 1966, Dmitri Shostakovich completed his 2nd Cello Concert.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1882 Ralph Waldo Emerson was a renowned American lecturer, poet, and essayist who was one of the prominent figures of the Transcendentalist movement. 2 1972 Francis Kwame Nkrumah was a Ghanaian politician who became the first Prime minister President and President of Ghana. 3 2017 Vinod Khanna was an Indian actor best remembered for his performances in movies like ‘Gaddaar’, ‘Imtihaan’ and‘Kuchhe Dhaage’. 4 2020 Filipe Duarte was a Portuguese actor and voice artist best remembered for his roles in Guardian Angel, Cinzento, and Bastidores. 5 2020 Troy Lenard Sneed Jr was an American singer and songwriter best known for his songs such as ‘Lay It Down’ and ‘Kept by His Grace’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1904 Cecil Day-Lewis was a British poet, essayist, and novelist who became one of the leading poets in the 1930s and was appointed Poet Laureate in 1968. 2 1927 Coretta Scott King was an American civil rights activist who lead the American civil rights struggle along with her husband Martin Luther King Jr. 3 1932 Casey Kasem was a famous radio jockey, actor, and voice artist who became the first artist to voice Shaggy in the ‘Scooby-Doo series. 4 1959 Sheena Easton is a Grammy Award-winning Scottish singer and actress who came into the limelight after performing in the British documentary, ‘The Big Time’. 5 1986 Jenna Coleman is an English actress best known for playing Queen Victoria in the historical TV drama series Victoria and ‘Clara Oswald’ in ‘Doctor Who’.

Conclusion

So these were the major events that happened on 27th April. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

