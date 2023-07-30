Historical Events

101 BC

Battle of Vercellae

The Battle of Vercellae took place in 101 BC during the Roman Republic's expansion period. The Roman army, led by the skilled general Gaius Marius, confronted the Cimbri tribe in Cisalpine Gaul (present-day northern Italy). The Cimbri were part of a larger Celto-Germanic threat to Roman territories and had posed a significant danger on Italy's borders. The battle resulted in a decisive victory for the Roman forces, and the Cimbri suffered a devastating defeat, with over 100,000 of their soldiers killed. This victory marked the end of the Celto-Germanic threat and secured Italy's northern borders.

762

Baghdad Founded

In 762, the city of Baghdad was founded by Abbasid caliph Al-Mansur. Baghdad's location was just north of the ancient city of Baghdad and was chosen strategically for its access to trade routes and fertile lands along the Tigris River. Over the centuries, Baghdad became one of the Islamic world's most significant cultural, commercial, and intellectual centres. It served as the capital of the Abbasid Caliphate and was renowned for its wealth, libraries, educational institutions, and advancements in various fields, including science, mathematics, and literature.

1178

King Frederick I

In 1178, Frederick I, commonly known as Frederick Barbarossa, was crowned the King of Burgundy. He was a Holy Roman Emperor and a central figure in the politics and conflicts of his time. Frederick was one of the most powerful rulers in medieval Europe and played a significant role in shaping the destiny of the Holy Roman Empire. His reign was marked by ambitious attempts to assert imperial authority over the Italian city-states and conflicts with the Papacy, particularly during the Investiture Controversy.

1646

Newcastle Propositions

1646 during the English Civil War, the English Parliament presented the Newcastle Propositions to King Charles I as a set of demands for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between Parliamentarians and Royalists. The Propositions sought to limit the king's powers and increase parliamentary authority. However, King Charles I rejected the propositions, leading to further tensions and eventually prolonging the civil war until 1649 when the king was executed.

1653

Grand Pensionary Johan de Witt

In 1653, Johan de Witt was sworn in as the Grand Pensionary of Holland, a significant political position in the Dutch Republic. De Witt was a skilled diplomat and statesman who played a crucial role in the country's affairs during the turbulent period of the First Stadtholderless Period. He worked to consolidate the power of the States of Holland and promote Dutch trade and commerce. De Witt's policies aimed to maintain a delicate balance of power among European nations, ensuring the Republic's independence and prosperity.

1775

Cook Returns to England

In 1775, British explorer Captain James Cook safely returned to England at the end of his second voyage. During this expedition, Cook made important contributions to the exploration and mapping of the Pacific region. He charted many islands and coastlines, including New Zealand and the eastern coast of Australia, thus solidifying European knowledge of these lands. Cook's voyages greatly expanded geographical understanding, paved the way for further exploration and colonization and contributed to scientific knowledge through his observations and discoveries.

1836

First English-Language Newspaper in Hawaii

In 1836, the first English-language newspaper in Hawaii, USA, was published. This marked an important milestone in the dissemination of information and news within the Hawaiian islands and beyond. The newspaper provided a platform for sharing local and international news, opinions, and advertisements, contributing to the development of a more informed and connected community in the region.

1863

"Eye-for-Eye" Order

In 1863, during the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln issued the "eye-for-eye" order as a response to the treatment of black prisoners of war. This order stated that for every black prisoner of war killed, a Confederate prisoner would be executed in retaliation. The order reflected the mounting tensions and brutality of the war, underscoring the difficult decisions faced by leaders during this tumultuous period in American history.

1914

General Mobilization by Tsar Nicholas II

In 1914, Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, after initial reluctance, was persuaded to decree a general mobilization in response to Austria-Hungary's mobilization a few days earlier. This decision further escalated the already tense situation in Europe and contributed to the outbreak of World War I. The tsar's order led to the mass mobilization of Russian troops and marked a crucial turning point in the global conflict that would engulf much of the world in war.

1928

Colour Motion Pictures

In 1928, George Eastman, the founder of Kodak, demonstrated the first amateur colour motion pictures at his New York house. The event showcased the advancements in colour film technology, revolutionizing the world of cinema. Colour films added a new dimension to storytelling and enhanced the viewer's cinematic experience. Subsequently, the film industry embraced colour cinematography, leading to the vibrant and visually captivating movies we enjoy today.

1942

Creation of WAVES

In 1942, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill creating the Women's Navy Auxiliary agency, commonly known as WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service). This marked a significant step towards gender equality in the armed forces during World War II. WAVES allowed women to serve in various roles within the U.S. Navy, contributing to the war effort in non-combat positions. The establishment of WAVES paved the way for greater opportunities for women in the military and represented a crucial moment in the ongoing fight for gender parity.

1945

Sinking of the USS Indianapolis

In 1945, shortly after delivering the Atomic Bomb components to Tinian Island for use in World War II, the USS Indianapolis, a U.S. Navy cruiser, was torpedoed and sunk by the Japanese submarine I-58 in the Pacific Ocean. The tragic incident resulted in the loss of approximately 880 crew members, and many of the survivors faced a harrowing ordeal in the water, enduring shark attacks and extreme conditions. This event would later inspire the movie "Jaws" and remains one of the most infamous maritime disasters in U.S. naval history.

1963

Kim Philby was Found in Moscow

In 1963, British spy Kim Philby, a former senior official in the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), was found in Moscow after defecting to the Soviet Union in 1963. Philby had been a high-profile double agent, secretly working for the Soviet Union while maintaining his position in British intelligence. His defection exposed a major breach in the British intelligence apparatus and dealt a significant blow to Western intelligence efforts during the Cold War.

1965

LBJ Signs Medicare Bill

In 1965, U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Medicare bill into law. The Medicare program aimed to provide health insurance coverage for Americans aged 65 and older, as well as for certain individuals with disabilities. This landmark legislation marked a significant step in addressing healthcare access for the elderly population and has since become a crucial component of the U.S. social safety net, providing healthcare benefits to millions of Americans.

2002

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act Signed into Law

In 2002, President George W. Bush signed into law the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, a response to the financial scandals of the early 2000s, including the Enron and WorldCom scandals. The act was designed to improve corporate governance, enhance financial disclosures, and increase accountability and transparency in publicly traded companies. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act introduced stringent regulations and reporting requirements for businesses to protect investors and restore public trust in the financial markets.

2003

Last 'Old Style' Volkswagen Beetle Rolls Off the Assembly Line

In 2003, the production of the 'old style' Volkswagen Beetle, one of the most iconic and beloved cars in automotive history, came to an end in Mexico. The original Beetle, designed by Ferdinand Porsche and introduced in the late 1930s, had become a symbol of affordable and reliable transportation worldwide. Its unique design and cultural significance made it an enduring symbol of an era and a testament to the impact of automotive innovation on popular culture.

2017

China's President Xi Jinping Heads Troop Parade Marking 90 Years Since Founding of the People's Liberation Army

In 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping led a grand parade of 12,000 troops at the Zhurihe training base in Inner Mongolia to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The parade showcased China's military might and served as a demonstration of the PLA's modernization efforts. It highlighted China's growing role as a significant global player in military affairs and underlined its commitment to strengthening its armed forces.

2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin Announces Reduction of American Diplomats in Russia

In 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the number of American diplomats in Russia would be reduced by 755 as a response to the imposition of sanctions by the United States on Russia. The move signalled an escalation of tensions between the two nations and further strained diplomatic relations.

2018

Official Malaysian Investigation into the Disappearance of Flight MH370

In 2018, the official investigation conducted by Malaysia into the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 was unable to determine what happened to the aircraft. The flight disappeared mysteriously in March 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board. Despite extensive search efforts, the wreckage of the plane and the cause of its disappearance remained elusive, leading to one of the most perplexing aviation mysteries in modern history.

2020

Barack Obama Gives Eulogy at Congressman John Lewis's Funeral

In 2020, former U.S. President Barack Obama delivered a eulogy at the funeral of Congressman John Lewis, a prominent civil rights leader. The funeral, held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, was attended by former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, among other dignitaries and civil rights activists. Congressman Lewis's legacy as a key figure in the civil rights movement and his tireless efforts to fight for racial equality and voting rights were commemorated during the ceremony.

2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Calls for Mandatory Evacuation of Civilians from Eastern Donetsk Region

In 2022, amid intense fighting and conflict in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the mandatory evacuation of civilians from the area. The region had been a focal point of the Russo-Ukrainian War, and the humanitarian situation became dire due to the ongoing hostilities. The call for evacuation aimed to safeguard civilian lives and mitigate the impact of the conflict on vulnerable populations.

Entertainment

1824

Gioachino Rossini Becomes Manager of Theatre Italian, Paris

In 1824, Italian composer Gioachino Rossini assumed the position of manager at the Theatre Italian in Paris. Rossini was already well-known for his operatic compositions and had achieved great success with works like "The Barber of Seville" and "William Tell." As the manager of the Theatre Italian, he had a significant influence on the opera scene in Paris, producing and conducting many of his compositions as well as works by other composers. His contributions to the world of opera and his leadership at the theatre further solidified his reputation as one of the leading composers of his time.

1954

Elvis Presley Joins the Memphis Federation of Musicians, Local 71

In 1954, a pivotal year in his career, legendary musician Elvis Presley joined the Memphis Federation of Musicians, Local 71, a union for professional musicians. This event marked a significant milestone in his journey to becoming the "King of Rock and Roll." Elvis's membership in the union helped legitimize his career as a professional musician and gave him access to better opportunities, including performances on local stages and radio broadcasts. It was also during this period that he recorded his first songs for Sun Records, paving the way for his rise to international fame and changing the course of popular music forever.

1965

Charles Ives' "From the Steeples & the Mountains" Premieres

In 1965, the orchestral piece "From the Steeples & the Mountains" composed by American modernist composer Charles Ives premiered. Ives was known for his innovative and experimental approach to music, often incorporating unconventional elements and drawing inspiration from American folk tunes and hymns. "From the Steeples & the Mountains" exemplifies Ives's unique style, showcasing his use of dissonance, complex rhythms, and contrasting musical ideas. The composition's premiere added to Ives's posthumous recognition as one of the most influential and innovative American composers of the 20th century.

1965

Duke Ellington's "Golden Brown & the Green Apple" Premieres

In 1965, "Golden Brown & the Green Apple," a composition by jazz legend Duke Ellington, premiered. Duke Ellington was a trailblazing figure in the world of jazz, renowned for his exceptional skills as a bandleader, pianist, and composer. This particular composition exemplified Ellington's ability to blend various musical styles and showcase the talents of his band members. Throughout his career, Ellington's contributions to jazz and music, in general, left an indelible mark, and his innovative approach to jazz composition continues to inspire musicians to this day.

1969

Barbra Streisand Opens for Liberace at International Hotel, Las Vegas

In 1969, acclaimed singer and actress Barbra Streisand opened for Liberace at the International Hotel in Las Vegas. Streisand's performance showcased her incredible vocal range and theatrical presence, cementing her status as a powerhouse entertainer. This Las Vegas appearance further solidified her reputation as a leading figure in the entertainment industry, and she went on to achieve immense success as a recording artist, actress, and Broadway star.

1971

George Harrison Releases Single "Bangladesh"

In 1971, George Harrison, a former member of the Beatles, released the single "Bangladesh." The song was written by Harrison to raise awareness and funds for the humanitarian crisis in Bangladesh caused by the 1970 Bhola cyclone and the subsequent war for independence from Pakistan. "Bangladesh" was a significant moment in music history as it marked the first major charity single and one of the earliest instances of musicians using their platform to bring attention to global issues and raise funds for humanitarian causes.

2002

Bruce Springsteen's Album "The Rising" Tops the Charts in 7 Countries

In 2002, Columbia Records released Bruce Springsteen's 12th studio album, "The Rising." The album was highly anticipated as it marked Springsteen's first new record with the E Street Band since 1985. "The Rising" received critical acclaim and commercial success, topping the charts in seven countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The album's themes, which revolved around the September 11, 2001 attacks and its aftermath, resonated with listeners and solidified Springsteen's position as a revered and influential figure in the world of rock music.

2004

"Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" Movie Release

In 2004, the comedy film "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" was released, starring Kal Penn and John Cho in the titular roles. The movie followed the misadventures of two friends, Harold and Kumar, as they embarked on a quest to satisfy their late-night craving for White Castle fast food. The film, with its irreverent humour and portrayal of diverse characters, became a cult classic, gaining a devoted fan base and spawning several sequels. "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" was praised for its fresh approach to comedy and its subversion of stereotypes, contributing to the growing representation of diverse voices in mainstream entertainment.







Notable Birthdays

1818-1848

Emily Brontë

Emily Brontë was an English novelist best known for her only novel, "Wuthering Heights." Born in Thornton, West Yorkshire, Brontë's work has become a classic of English literature. Despite her untimely death at the age of 30, her novel continues to be celebrated for its intense emotions, dark and mysterious settings, and complex characters.

1863-1947

Henry Ford

Henry Ford was an American industrialist and founder of the Ford Motor Company. Born in Dearborn Township, Michigan, Ford revolutionized the automobile industry by introducing the assembly line technique, which drastically reduced the cost of production, making cars more affordable for the masses. His most famous creation, the Ford Model T, became the first automobile accessible to a wide range of people and significantly impacted the world's transportation landscape.

1886 – 1968

Muttu Lakshmi Reddy

Muttu Lakshmi Reddy was an Indian female physician, social activist, and Padma Bhushan recipient. She achieved historical significance as the first woman legislator of India. Muttu Lakshmi Reddy was deeply influenced by the ideas of Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi, and she played a crucial role in advocating for women's rights and social reforms in India.

1890-1975

Casey Stengel

Casey Stengel was an American Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder and manager. He gained prominence as a successful player with the New York Giants, winning the World Series in 1921 and 1922. However, he is perhaps best remembered for his managerial career with the New York Yankees, where he won an astounding seven World Series titles, and later as the first manager of the New York Mets.

1893-1967

Fatima Jinnah

Fatima Jinnah, affectionately known as the "Mother of Pakistan," was the sister and close adviser of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Born in Karachi, Bombay Presidency, British India, Fatima Jinnah played a vital role in the Pakistan movement and the struggle for independence. She continued to be an influential figure in Pakistan's political and social life even after her brother's death.

1923 –2011

Govind Chandra Pandey

Govind Chandra Pandey was a renowned thinker, historian, Sanskritist, and aesthetician of the 20th century. Proficient in multiple languages like Sanskrit, Hebrew, and Latin, Pandey was a prolific author of several books and a talented Hindi poet. His scholarly contributions and literary achievements have left a lasting impact on Indian academia and literature.

1939-2022

Peter Bogdanovich

Peter Bogdanovich was an American film director and producer known for his work on films like "The Last Picture Show" and "Paper Moon." Born in Kingston, New York, Bogdanovich was part of the New Hollywood movement in the 1970s, which aimed to create more artistic and personal films within the studio system.

1941

Paul Anka

Paul Anka is a Canadian-American singer and songwriter who rose to fame with hits like "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," "Diana," and "Lonely Boy." Born in Ottawa, Ontario, Anka's career has spanned several decades, and he remains a respected figure in the music industry.

1947

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-American bodybuilder, actor, and politician. Known for his iconic roles in movies like "The Terminator" series, Schwarzenegger became a prominent figure in Hollywood before transitioning into politics. He served as the 38th Governor of California, demonstrating his versatility and determination in different fields.

1960

Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater is an American filmmaker known for his unique storytelling style and his contributions to independent cinema. Born in Houston, Texas, Linklater's films often explore human relationships and the passage of time. His critically acclaimed works include "Before Sunrise," "Boyhood," and "Dazed and Confused."

1961

Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne is an American actor with a diverse and illustrious career. Born in Augusta, Georgia, Fishburne gained early recognition for his role in "Apocalypse Now." However, he is perhaps most famous for portraying Morpheus in "The Matrix" trilogy and for his work on the TV show "CSI."

1963

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow is an American actress best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on the iconic TV series "Friends." Born in Los Angeles, California, Kudrow's portrayal of the quirky and lovable character earned her widespread acclaim and popularity.

1970

Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan is an English film director known for his exceptional work in the realm of mind-bending, high-concept films. Born in London, England, Nolan's directorial credits include "Inception," "Interstellar," and "The Dark Knight" trilogy. He is recognized for his ability to craft intricate narratives that challenge conventional storytelling.

1973

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is a highly acclaimed Indian singer, music director, and actor. He is predominantly known for his work in Hindi and Kannada language films but has also showcased his talent in various other Indian languages like Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Malayalam.

1974

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank is an American actress who has garnered critical acclaim for her roles in films such as "Boys Don't Cry" and "Million Dollar Baby." Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Swank's powerful performances have earned her multiple awards, including two Academy Awards for Best Actress.

Notable Deaths

July 30, 1683

Maria Theresa of Spain

Maria Theresa of Spain was a queen consort of France as the wife of King Louis XIV. Born on September 10, 1638, in Spain, she was the daughter of King Philip IV of Spain and Elisabeth of France. In 1660, she married Louis XIV, solidifying a diplomatic alliance between Spain and France. Maria Theresa played a significant role in attempting to ease tensions between the two countries during the early years of her marriage. However, her time as queen was marked by various challenges, including political intrigues and difficulties in producing an heir to the French throne. Despite her efforts, the marriage remained childless for several years. Eventually, after undergoing medical treatments, she gave birth to a son, Louis, the Dauphin of France, in 1661. Maria Theresa's death occurred on July 30, 1683, at the age of 44. Her passing deeply affected Louis XIV, who mourned her loss greatly. Her death also had implications for the Franco-Spanish relations of that time.

July 30, 1718

William Penn

William Penn was an English philosopher, a prominent Quaker, and the founder of the English North American colony of Pennsylvania. He was born on October 14, 1644, in London, England, into a wealthy Anglican family. Penn converted to Quakerism during his college years, which led to conflict with his family and the authorities. He became a vocal advocate for religious freedom and tolerance, writing extensively on these topics. In 1681, King Charles II granted Penn a charter, which made him the proprietor of a new colony in America. Penn envisioned Pennsylvania as a place where Quakers and other persecuted religious groups could live and practice their faith freely. Penn played a crucial role in establishing the principles of self-governance and religious liberty in Pennsylvania. His "Frame of Government" and "Charter of Liberties" became foundational documents for the colony. He also maintained friendly relations with the Native American tribes in the region, which set an example of peaceful coexistence. William Penn passed away on July 30, 1718, at the age of 73. His legacy as a champion of religious freedom, social justice, and democracy has endured through the centuries, making him one of the most respected figures in American history.

July 30, 1898

Otto von Bismarck

Otto von Bismarck was a prominent statesman and diplomat in the 19th century, best known for his instrumental role in unifying Germany. He was born on April 1, 1815, in Schönhausen, Prussia (now part of Germany). Bismarck came from an aristocratic family and pursued a career in government service. He served as the Prime Minister of Prussia and, from 1867, as the Chancellor of the German Empire. Bismarck's political ideology was centred around "Realpolitik," a pragmatic approach that focused on achieving political goals through practical means rather than strict ideological principles. Bismarck's greatest achievement was the unification of Germany, which he achieved through a series of wars and diplomatic manoeuvres. He skillfully led Prussia to victory in the Austro-Prussian War (1866) and the Franco-Prussian War (1870-1871), which resulted in the proclamation of the German Empire at the Palace of Versailles in 1871. Despite his successes, Bismarck faced opposition from various factions, and he eventually resigned as chancellor in 1890. He passed away on July 30, 1898, at the age of 83. Bismarck's legacy as the "Iron Chancellor" and the architect of German unification remains a pivotal chapter in European history.

July 30, 1918

Joyce Kilmer

Joyce Kilmer was an American poet, journalist, and literary critic, best known for his famous poem "Trees." Born on December 6, 1886, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Kilmer developed a passion for literature and poetry from a young age. His poem "Trees," published in 1913, remains one of his most enduring works, celebrating the beauty and majesty of nature. Kilmer's poetry often exhibited a strong spiritual and religious undertone, reflecting his devout Catholic beliefs. Apart from his literary pursuits, Kilmer worked as an editor and journalist for various publications. He also contributed articles and essays on a wide range of topics, showcasing his versatility as a writer. Tragically, Joyce Kilmer's life was cut short during World War I. He enlisted in the military and served as a sergeant in the 165th Infantry Regiment, commonly known as the "Fighting 69th." On July 30, 1918, during the Second Battle of the Marne, he was killed in action at the age of 31. His untimely death marked a loss to American literature and poetry, and his legacy continues to inspire readers and writers worldwide.

July 30, 1996

Claudette Colbert

Claudette Colbert was a French-born American actress who achieved significant fame and success during Hollywood's Golden Age. She was born on September 13, 1903, in Saint-Mandé, France, and later immigrated to the United States with her family. Colbert's career in the entertainment industry spanned several decades, and she appeared in numerous films and stage productions. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the romantic comedy "It Happened One Night" (1934), solidifying her status as a leading lady in Hollywood. Throughout her career, Colbert showcased her versatility as an actress, excelling in both comedic and dramatic roles. Her performances were often praised for their wit, charm, and sophistication. Some of her other notable films include "Cleopatra" (1934), "Midnight" (1939), and "Since You Went Away" (1944). Claudette Colbert continued to act well into her later years, earning critical acclaim for her work on television as well. On July 30, 1996, at the age of 93, she passed away from a stroke, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in the world of cinema and entertainment.

July 30, 1997

Bảo Đại

Bảo Đại, whose birth name was Nguyễn Phúc Vĩnh Thụy, was the last emperor of Vietnam and later became the chief of state during the country's tumultuous political history. He was born on October 22, 1913, in Huế, Vietnam. Bảo Đại ascended to the throne of the Nguyễn dynasty in 1926 when he was just 12 years old. During his early reign, the political power in Vietnam was effectively controlled by French colonial authorities. As Vietnam struggled for independence, Bảo Đại found himself in a challenging position, torn between the interests of the Vietnamese people and the colonial rulers. In 1949, after the First Indochina War, Bảo Đại abdicated the throne and assumed the role of chief of state in the newly established State of Vietnam. He cooperated with French and later American administrations, but his position was fraught with political complexities, as different factions vied for control of Vietnam. As the political landscape continued to shift, Bảo Đại's influence diminished. South Vietnam fell to communist forces in 1975, leading to the reunification of the country under communist rule. Bảo Đại lived in exile, in France for the latter years of his life. On July 30, 1997, at the age of 83, he passed away in Paris. His death marked the end of an era, as he was the last reigning emperor of Vietnam and a symbol of a bygone era of Vietnamese history.



