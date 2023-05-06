Today in History, 6 May: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 6 May: It’s Saturday today and we know that you might be having some exciting plans for the day. While you carry on with your plans, we are here to add some knowledge to your day by letting you know about some historical events of this day. So without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when Johan Mauritius resigned as a governor of Brazil, the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce started and the first meeting of the American Lung Association was held. Skim through the below sections to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1529, Mughal Emperor Babur defeated Afghans and Bengals at the Battle of Gogra.

In 1541, King Henry VIII ordered an English bible to be placed in every church in England.

In 1644, Johan Mauritius resigned as a governor of Brazil.

In 1672, Frederik Willem signed a treaty with the Netherlands.

In 1835, James Gordon Bennett published the first issue of the New York Herald.

In 1851, the Co-founder of Yale, Linus Yale Jr. patented the Yale cylinder lock.

In 1851, the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce started.

In 1860, the first American athletic club, San Francisco Olympic Club was formed.

In 1904, the first meeting of the American Lung Association was held.

In 1933, a trade agreement was signed between Italy and USSR.

Sports Events Today

In 1967, Maureen Wilton ran the female world record marathon.

In 1982, Seattle Mariners Gaylord Perry became the 15th pitcher to win 300 games.

In 1997, Rick Pitino was appointed the coach of the Boston Celtics.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1957, ‘I Love Lucy’ was last broadcast on CBS TV.

In 1977, ‘Beatles at Hollywood Bowl’ was released in the UK.

In 2004, the final episode of the American sitcom, ‘Friends’ was released in the USA.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1910 Edward VII was the King of the United Kingdom and the British Dominions and Emperor of India from 1901 until he died in 1910. 2 1919 L. Frank Baum was an American author best known for his children's book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz which turned out to be a great success. 3 1971 Helene Weigel was a German actress and theatre director who was a pioneering figure in the world of theatre. 4 1992 Marlene Dietrich was a German-American actress and singer who earned international fame for her performance in the 1930 film ‘The Blue Angel’. 5 2007 Lesley Blanch was a British author, historian, and travel writer best known for her books, ‘The Nine Tiger Man’ and the ‘The Sabres of Paradise’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1856 Sigmund Freud was an Austrian neurologist and the founder of psychoanalysis. His theories and ideas brought a revolution in the field of psychology. 2 1961 George Clooney is an American actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist best known for his role as Dr Doug Ross on the hit television series ‘ER’. 3 1964 Vindu Dara Singh is an Indian actor, television personality, and wrestler best known for his comic role in the TV series ‘Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai. 4 1985 Chris Paul is an American professional basketball player who is known for his exceptional leadership skills, court vision, and playmaking abilities. 5 2002 Emily Alyn Lind is an American actress best recognized for her roles in the TV series ‘Code Black’ and ‘All My Children’.

