Today in History, 5 May: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 5 May: On this day, the final episode of 'Married With Children' was released on Fox TV, the first World Judo Championship was held in Tokyo and the German-Latvian peace treaty was signed.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1430, Jews were expelled from Speyer, Germany.

In 1646, King Charles I surrendered in Scotland.

In 1788, Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben was appointed Inspector General of the Continental Army by George Washington.

In 1614, the first meeting of the French Estates-General was held at Versailles.

In 1809, Mary Kies became the first woman to issue a US patent for weaving straw.

In 1816, the American Bible Society was organized in New York.

In 1847, the American Medical Association was organized.

In 1908, the American Great White Fleet arrived in San Francisco.

In 1920, the German-Latvian peace treaty was signed.

In 1920, American President Woodrow Wilson outlawed the Communist Labor Party.

Sports Events Today

In 1930, cricket legend Don Bradman scored an undefeated record of 185 runs in a tour match for Australia vs Leicestershire.

In 1956, the first World Judo Championship was held in Tokyo.

In 1969, Boston Celtics defeated LA Lakers in the 23rd NBA Championship.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1997, the final episode of ‘Married With Children’ was released on Fox TV.

In 1999, Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw won at the 34th Academy of Country Music Awards.

In 2018, Childish Gambino released a music video for a new single. ‘This is America’.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1821 Napoleon Bonaparte was a French military and political leader who rose to prominence during the French Revolution and became Emperor of France from 1804 to 1814. 2 1921 William Friese-Greene was a British inventor and early pioneer of motion pictures who was involved in a variety of fields, including photography, cinematography, and optics. 3 1997 Walter Gotell was a German-British actor, best known for his role as General Gogol in several James Bond movies. He started his career in the 1940s and later moved to the UK to continue his career. 4 1998 George Rose was an English actor and singer, best known for his performances in ‘My Fair Lady’ and ‘The Sound of Music’. 5 2011 Dana Wynter was a German-born British actress who is best known for her role in the 1956 science fiction film ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1818 Karl Marx was a German philosopher, economist, and political theorist who is best known for his work on communism and socialism. 2 1911 Pritilata Waddedar was an Indian Bengali revolutionary and nationalist who fought for India's independence from British colonial rule. 3 1983 Henry Cavill is a British actor best known for his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe films, including ‘Man of Steel’ (2013) and ‘Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)’. 4 1988 Adele is a British singer and songwriter known for her singles including ‘Chasing Pavements’ and ‘Hometown Glory’. 5 1989 Christopher Maurice Brown is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor who rose to fame in 2005 with his debut single ‘Run It’.

Conclusion



