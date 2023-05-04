Today in History, 4 May: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 4 May: In two days, this week is coming to an end. While some of you may be waiting for the weekend to arrive, we are here to brief you about the historical significance of today. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Today is the day when a military covenant was signed between Italy and Spain, George Frideric Handel's opera ‘Tolomeo, re di Egitto’ premiered in London, the adaptation of the film ‘Gaslight’ starring Charles Boyer was released, and more. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1540, the Treaty of Constantinople was signed between Venice and Turkey.

In 1688, the Declaration of Indulgence by King James II was recited aloud in English churches.

In 1776, Rhode Island officially separated from the United Kingdom.

In 1846, the death penalty was ended by Michigan.

In 1869, the naval battle of Hakodate took place in Japan.

In 1888, a military covenant was signed between Italy and Spain.

In 1896, the first edition of the London Daily Mail was released.

In 1897, 200 people were killed by a fire in the Paris bazaar at Rue Jean Goujon.

In 1933, Archibald MacLeish won the Pulitzer Prize.

In 1957, Anne Frank Foundation was formed in Amsterdam.

Sports Events Today

In 1869, the Cincinnati Red Stockings participated in their first-ever baseball game.

In 1973 the Longest baseball game was played in Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium.

In 2015, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was awarded NBA MVP for the 2014–15 season.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1728, George Frideric Handel's opera 'Tolomeo, re di Egitto' premiered in London.

In 1944, the adaptation of the film ‘Gaslight’ starring Charles Boyer was released.

In 1999, ‘The Mummy’ film directed by Stephen Sommers premiered in the USA.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1799 Tipu Sultan also known as the Tiger of Mysore was a ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore best remembered for his resistance against the British colonial forces. 2 1975 Moses Harry Horwitz better known by his stage name Moe Howard, was an American actor and comedian who was one of the founding members of the group ‘The Three Stooges’. 3 1987 Paul Butterfield was an American blues harmonica player and singer who was one of the most influential musicians in the development of blues rock. 4 2009 Dom DeLuise was an American actor, comedian, director, and producer best known for his roles in movies such as ‘The Twelve Chairs’ and ‘Blazing Saddles’. 5 2012 Adam Yauch was an American musician, rapper, songwriter, and filmmaker best known as a founding member of the influential hip-hop group Beastie Boys.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1916 Jane Jacobs was an American-Canadian writer, urbanist, and activist best known for her influential writings on urban planning and design. 2 1929 Audrey Hepburn was a British actress and humanitarian who became one of the most iconic actresses of the 20th century. 3 1970 Will Arnett is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, writer, and producer best known for her roles in popular TV shows such as ‘Arrested Development’. 4 1978 Erin Andrews is an American sportscaster, journalist, and television personality best known for her work as a sideline reporter and host for Fox Sports. 5 1982 Charissa Thompson is an American sportscaster and television host best known for her work with Fox Sports where she has covered various sports such as NFL, MLB, and NBA.

Conclusion

