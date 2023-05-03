Today in History, 3 May: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 3 May: It’s the third day of May and we know you might have been occupied with your daily activities. However, we are here to make your day worthwhile by letting you know some of the major historical events that took place today. So, without further ado let’s get started. Today is the day when Peace of Oliva was signed between Sweden, Poland, Brandenburg, and Austria, West Indies suffered a loss against Australia and lost the Frank Worrell Cricket Trophy, the 2014–15 English football Premier League was won by Chelsea, and more. Keep on reading the article to know more.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1621, Statesman and Philosopher Francis Bacon was accused of bribery.

In 1640, the Act of Attainder was accepted by the English Upper House.

In 1660, the Peace of Oliva was signed between Sweden, Poland, Brandenburg, and Austria.

In 1662, a Royal charter was granted to Connecticut.

In 1802, Washington, D.C. got incorporated as a city.

In 1815, Austria defeated King Joachim of Naples at the Battle of Tolentino.

In 1837, the University of Athens was established.

In 1841, New Zealand declared itself to be a separate colony from New South Wales.

In 1901, 1,700 buildings in Jacksonville, Florida were destroyed due to fire.

In 1921, the first state sales tax was implemented in West Virginia.

Sports Events Today

In 1995, West Indies suffered a loss against Australia and lost the Frank Worrell Cricket Trophy.

In 1997, a chess match was held between chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov and IBM supercomputer Deep Blue.

In 2015, the 2014–15 English football Premier League was won by Chelsea.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1991, the final episode of the second longest-running series TV show, ‘Dallas’ was telecasted.

In 2002, the movie ‘Spider-Man’ starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker premiered.

In 2013, the movie ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ won the Golden Lotus at the 60th National Film Awards.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1852 Sara Coleridge was an English writer and translator best known for her work as a translator and editor. She translated several works from French and German into English, including ‘Fables by Florian’. 2 1914 Daniel Sickles was an American politician, lawyer, and military officer who served in the United States House of Representatives from 1857 to 1861. 3 1916 Thomas MacDonagh was an Irish poet, playwright, and revolutionary who played a significant role in the Easter Rising of 1916. 4 1981 Nargis was a prominent Indian film actress who appeared in numerous Hindi films during the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s. She is best remembered for her role in the film ‘Talash-E-Haq’. 5 1997 Hughie Green was a British television presenter and producer best known for hosting the popular game show ‘Opportunity Knocks’.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1903 Bing Crosby was an American singer, actor, and entertainer who was one of the most popular and successful performers of the 20th century. 2 1933 James Brown was an American singer, songwriter, musician, and bandleader who became one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. 3 1970 Bobby Cannavale is an American actor best known for his role in films such as ‘Blue Jasmine’, ‘ Win Win’ and ‘The Station Agent’. 4 1986 Pom Klementieff is a French actress best known for her role as Mantis in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. 5 1987 Damla Sönmez is a Turkish actress best known for her performances in the TV series ‘Sana Bir Sır Vereceğim’ and ‘Bir Deli Rüzgar’.

Conclusion

