Who was Corky Lee? Get to know the legendary American photographer

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life and contributions of a world-famous photographer Corky Lee whose photography captured the diversity of the Asian-Pacific American community. Get to know about early life, education, and contributions through this article.
To celebrate the US Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, today's Google doodle celebrates the life and brilliance that the American photographer, activist, and journalist brought into the world. Let’s get started by knowing more about him. 

Corky Lee was a photographer and activist who focused on documenting and celebrating the experiences and contributions of Asian Americans. His photography reflected the variation of the  Asian Pacific American community which was often overlooked by mainstream media. In his honour, this day was called ‘Corky Lee Day’ in 1988. Lee’s work was driven by his commitment to social justice and his desire to challenge stereotypes and promote greater visibility and representation for Asian Americans. 

Corky Lee: Early life 

Born on 5th  September 1947 in  Queens, New York City, Lee was the second child of Lee Yin Chuck and Jung See Lee both of whom were immigrants from China. His father was a laundry business owner and a soldier in World War II and his mother worked as a seamstress. He also had an older sister and three younger brothers. Other personal details about his life are mentioned in the table below; 

Birthday 

5th September 1947 

Birthplace

Queens, New York City, USA

Death day 

27th January 2021

Place of death 

Queens, New York City, USA

Occupation

Activist, Community Organizer, Journalist and 

Photographer

Corky Lee: Education and career 

While studying in school, Corky learned about the transcontinental railroad in social studies class. Also, he saw a photograph of the completion of the railroad but noticed that thousands of Chinese labourers who helped build the railroad were not represented in the photograph. This incident inspired him to learn photography. He started learning photography by borrowing cameras in order to practice. Later, he attended Queens College to study history. 

After completing his education, Lee worked as a freelance photographer, covering events in the Asian American community and other communities of colour. He often volunteered his services to non-profit organizations and community groups, using his photography to raise awareness about social issues and document the struggles and triumphs of marginalized communities.

Corky Lee: Awards 

Here is the list of some prestigious awards that Lee won during his lifetime 

Year 

Award 

1993

Photographer-Artist-in-Residence Award, Syracuse University

1993

Special Recognition Award, Asian American Journalists Association 

2002

New York Press Association Award

2002

Artist-In-Residence, New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies Program & Institute

2008

Pioneer Award, Organization of Chinese Americans

2009

Susan Ahn Award for Civil Rights and Social Justice for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Asian American Journalists Association

2014

UC Regents Lecturer, University of California, Los Angeles Asian American Studies Center and  Department & Luskin School of Public Affairs Urban Planning Department. 

The legend lives on 

Throughout Lee's entire life, his photographs appeared in recognised publications like Time Magazine, The New York Times, and The New York Post. He has won numerous awards honouring his work. Also, he often visited the  Promontory Summit in Utah because he wished to recreate the photograph that was taken during the completion of the transcontinental railroad. To bring to life an overlooked portion of American history, he once again invited several of the families of the Chinese labourers who were missing in the 1869 photograph.

FAQ

What kind of photography did Corky Lee specialize in?

Corky Lee was known for his documentary photography, particularly of the Asian American community. He captured the experiences and contributions of Asian Americans, as well as the social issues affecting their communities.

What was the reason for his death?

Corky Lee passed away on 27th January 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.

What is the legacy that Lee left behind?

Corky Lee made a significant contribution to Asian American representation through his photography. His work helped to elevate the voices of marginalized communities and challenged stereotypes and misconceptions about Asian Americans.
