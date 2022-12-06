Today in History, 6 December: What Happened on this Day

Today in History: It’s the final stretch of 2022. Less than a month is left before the fateful year of 2022 departs. Today is 6 December. The day feels just like another lazy, chilly day of winter, but it holds a defining place in history. Many major events happened on this day (6 Dec).

From the demise of the creator of the constitution of India to the birth of a Soviet leader and two of the best Indian cricketers of the era to the demolition of the Babri Masjid, December 6 is an important day in history.

Dive in to learn what happened on this day (Dec. 6) in Indian and world history in sports, politics, and art, along with some famous birthdays and demises.

Historical Events Today

In 1704, the Battle of Chamkaur took place between the Sikh Khalsa, led by Guru Gobind Singh, and the Mughal army of Aurangzeb. After the Mughal king’s betrayal, 40 Sikhs held their ground against thousands of Mughal soldiers, allowing Guru Gobind Singh to escape to safety.

In 1849, the revolutionary African-American activist and abolitionist, Harriet Tubman, escaped slavery for the second and final time.

In 1917, Finland declared itself independent of Russia following the events of the Bolshevik Revolution.

In 1921, the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed. Ireland received dominion status while partition created Northern Ireland. One year after secession from the United Kingdom, the Irish Free State was created.

In 1958, the construction of one of the world’s longest and most critical tunnels, the Mont Blanc tunnel, began in Italy.

In 1990, Iraqi dictator and President Saddam Hussein announced the release of all foreign hostages in Iraq and Kuwait to avoid war.

In 1992, the Babri Masjid, which was constructed on a disputed site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama in Ayodhya, was demolished by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The incident caused widespread riots all over India, resulting in over 2,000 deaths.

In 2006, NASA released images from the Mars Global Surveyor indicating the presence of water on the surface of Mars.

In 2017, US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Sports Events On This Day

In 1984, Czech tennis player Helena Sukova beat American tennis legend Martina Navratilova to end her 74-match winning streak in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

In 1956, Randhir Singh Gentle scored a crucial goal as India beat fierce rival Pakistan 1-0 at the Melbourne Olympics field hockey final to win its 6th consecutive gold medal.

Art Events On This Day

In 1933, US federal judge John M. Woolsey ruled that James Joyce’s iconic novel Ulysses was not obscene.

In 1969, 300,000 fans attended the Altamont free concert headlined by The Rolling Stones. The event was rife with violence, arson, and hit-and-runs, resulting in four deaths.

In 2009, the final Broadway performance of the play "A Steady Rain," starring Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig, premiered.

Notable Deaths Today

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1892 Werner von Siemens, German inventor who laid the foundation of the electrical industry, and his name is adopted as the SI unit of electrical conductance 2 1956 Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Indian economist and politician who is responsible for drafting the constitution of India and introducing reservations of backward castes 3 1988 Roy Orbison, American singer known for his impassioned singing, complex songs and emotional ballads 4 1990 Tunku Abdul Rahman, the founding father of Malaysia and the first Prime Minister of the country 5 2009 Bina Rai, Indian actress of the black-and-white era known for her films like Anarkali and Taj Mahal

Famous Birthdays Today

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1732 Warren Hastings, British colonial administrator and the first governor-general of Bengal in India who laid the foundation of the British Raj in India 2 1805 Jean-Eugene Robert Houdin, French watchmaker, illusionist and magician regarded as the founder of modern magic 3 1823 Max Muller, German philologist, Orientalist, and Sanskrit scholar who founded the field of Indian and religious studies 4 1878 Joseph Stalin, Georgian political leader who led the Soviet Union as the General Secretary of the Communist Party from 1922 to 1952. 5 1945 Shekhar Kapur, Indian filmmaker known for his films Elizabeth, Mr. India and Bandit Queen 6 1941 Richard Speck, American mass murderer who brutally killed 8 student nurses in one night in a Chicago hospital 7 1988 Ravindra Jadeja, Indian cricketer and all-rounder known for his explosive batting and precise fielding 8 1993 Jasprit Bumrah, Indian fast bowler

