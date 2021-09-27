Google Doodle Today: World's largest search engine, Google, turns 23 today

Today's Google Doodle: Twenty-three years ago, the world's largest search engine, Google, was developed by two PhD students-- Sergey Brin and Larry Page. To mark the special day, Google came up with a Doodle on its homepage. Google Doodle features a cake and a candle substituting the letter 'l' in Google. 23 is written on the animated cake.

Founded on 4 September 1998, Google observed its birth anniversary for the first seven years on the said date but decided to shift it to September 27 when it announced the record number of pages that the search engine was indexing.

How Google was founded?

It’s said that one chance encounter can change the course of your life. In Google’s case, a chance encounter between two computer scientists changed the course of the Internet and the lives of millions.

In 1997, Sergey Brin, a graduate student at Stanford University, just so happened to be assigned to show Larry Page, who was considering Stanford for graduate school at the time, around campus. By the next year, the two Google co-founders were building a search engine together in their dorm rooms and developing their first prototype.

In 1998, Google Inc. was officially born. The term Google finds its roots in the mathematical term 'googol', referring to one followed by hundred zeros. At present, Sundar Pichai is the CEO of the tech giant who succeeded Larry Page on 24 October 2015.

"Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centres globally, its mission of making the world’s information accessible to everyone remains the same," said Google in a blog post.

Happy Birthday, Google!

Also Read | Google Doodle Today: Stay and Play at Home with Mexican traditional card game 'Loteria'

Who was Tim Bergling? Google Doodle pays tribute to Avicii on his 32nd birthday- Biography