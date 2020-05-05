Google Doodle Today: Stay and Play at Home with Mexican traditional card game 'Loteria'

Google Doodle is back with its seventh throwback game series amid the global pandemic. Today's Google Doodle reads 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles: Loteria (2019).' The Google Doodle represents two people playing Loteria (a game similar to Bingo) and made its first appearance in 2019 as a multi-player game.

Click on the Google Doodle to play the game. A pop-up will appear on your screen stating that Loteria is a Mexican board game of chance. You can click to learn the instructions of the game or you can simply skip them.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle launched interactive game series amid COVID-19 pandemic

The first slide of the instructions states that when a card is dealt look for the same card on your board and if you have a match to that card, place a bean on it. Next, you will find the card which shows the pattern of beans needed to win which changes in every round. Once you are done with instructions, you will be given two options: Random Match or Play with Friends. Choose the appropriate option and you are good to go. It is worth noticing that Loteria is Google's second-ever multiplayer game.

Every player in the game will get 16 cards with different images on them and the aim of the game is to match 4 cards in either row or column as stated at the beginning of the game. Once you match the cards in the pattern specified, you win the game.

You can play the game as many times as you want, share it via social media-- Facebook, Mail and Twitter. The search button will take you to the page having information about the game.

Loteria is a popular game amongst Mexico and Latinx communities and was invented in the 15th century. The game reached Spain in 1769 and is similar to Bingo. The characters on the cards in Loteria are updated to reflect social norms of that time and is used either as a Spanish Language teaching tool or as a family game.

The Google Doodle throwback game series with the title 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles' started on April 27, 2020, and will continue for two weeks to curb the boredom and will encourage people to 'Stay Home. Save Lives.'

