Google Doodle Today: Stay and Play at Home Pepper and Ice-cream Game

Amidst coronavirus chaos, Google Doodle has launched a throwback series to curb the boredom of the people staying at home. Google Doodle is back with its sixth game of the series-- Scoville (2016). Today's Google Doodle game celebrated the American chemist and award-winning researcher Wilbur Scoville who devised the standard measurement of a pepper's spiciness and the game was first featured in the year 2016.

Google Doodle represents a human holding red pepper. Upon clicking the Google Doodle, you will land on the page where you can play the game. Hovering on the page, the cursor reads-- Wilbur Scoville's 151st Birthday Doodle.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle launched interactive game series amid COVID-19 pandemic

The game starts with Scoville eating a bell pepper and ice-cream. A message will then appear on your screen stating that the bell pepper has zero Scoville Heat Units. You will be allowed to throw ice-cream balls in the next slide on the bell pepper. Then Scoville will eat Jalapeno peppers and ice-cream. This time the message will appear on your screen that it was the first pepper to travel in space and then you will be allowed to throw ice-cream balls in the next slide. Cayenne Pepper will be the third one that Scoville eats followed by ice-cream balls. A message will appear on your screen that it is named after Cayenne in French Guinea. The speed of the game increases as you level up.

The Google Doodle game is designed and illustrated by Olivia Huynh and the ice-cream is used to cool off the heat of peppers. If you fail to hit the ice-cream balls in three chances at the peppers, the game will be over where you will have the replay, search, and social media buttons. You will be able to see the observations noted by Scoville at the level you fail. On clicking the search button, you will land on a page about Wilbur Scoville. The social media buttons-- Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and e-mail.

As per a statement by Google on its website, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!"

The Google Doodle throwback game series with the title 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles' started on April 27, 2020, and will continue for two weeks to curb the boredom and will encourage people to 'Stay Home. Save Lives.'

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle brings back the Cricket game amid COVID-19 lockdown