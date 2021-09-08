Who was Tim Bergling? Google Doodle pays tribute to Avicii on his 32nd birthday- Biography

Google dedicated its doodle to celebrate the 32nd birthday of Swedish superstar DJ, producer, songwriter and humanitarian Tim Bergling. He is better known by his stage name Avicii.

Avicii had a brief career during which he redefined the dance pop genre by mixing electronic music along with different musical genres. People still sing his song "Wake me Up" which was a superhit . Take a look at his brief but complete life here.

Tim Bergling aka Avicii: Google Doodle

The video doodle created by Google is set to his famous track 'Wake me Up'.

It is created by Alyssa Winans, Olivia When and Sophie Diao. In the doodle video we can see the DJ creating his music with the same dedication, he used to while he was alive. The doodle is specially full of colors and seems to be done using pencil shades. Take a look at the video doodle below.

About Tim Bergling aka Avicii:

Tim Bergling was born on September 8, 1989.

His place of birth was Stockholm and his parents were Klas Bergling and actress Anki Lidén.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Swedish ambassador below.

Some people are just legends and larger than life. Thanks Google for honouring Tim Bergling aka Avicii🇸🇪 in memory of his 32nd Birthday🥲🙏😇 https://t.co/41R0Qr3gG1 via @YouTube — Niclas Trouvé (@kopparbol) September 8, 2021

Tim Bergling aka Avicii- Early Career:

Avicii's career began at the age of eight. He began remixing and posting his videos then. He is said to have been inspired by his older brother who was also a DJ. He made his first music at the age of 16 and in May 2007, he signed with the Dejfitts Plays label. He also became a member of Laidback Luke Forums where he redefined his skills and came up with his unique deep house style. Berling began producing and releasing his music by 2009. His numbers started gaining popularity and he famously remixed Nadia Ali's classic Rapture for the album Queen of Clubs Trilogy: Onyx Edition.

Famous tracks and achievements:

He majorly became popular in 2011 when he released the dance anthem Levels under the name Avicci. It was the first ever electronic music track to climb up the Pop charts globally. Since then there was no looking back for Berling. In 2012, Avicii's collaboration track "Sunshine" with David Guetta was nominated for a Grammy award . Some of his famous tracks also include his unsigned single Last Dance which was premiered on BBC Radio 1, Girl Gone Wild with Madonna, Superlove with Lenny Kravitz, Silhouettes Bergling was a featured performer at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago's Grant Park on 4 August 2012. He also made history by becoming the first DJ to headline the world-famous Radio City Music Hall in New York City. He was again nominated for the Grammys in the category of Best Dance Recording with "Levels" in 2013. Between 2011 and 2016 he played almost 220 Avicci sets across the world and sold out shows and 5 year residency in Ibiza. He toured and made records. Did you know that when Madonna joined him for their paired song at Miami's Ultra Music festival, they broke the record of live stream view across the globe. He won Swedish Grammis Awards for Best Innovator (2012) and Best Artist (2014), as well as a World Music Award for Best Electronic Dance Artist (2014). The award list also includes American Music Award for Electronic Dance Music Artists (2013), the Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song (2014), and the MTV Music Award for Best Dance Music Video (2018).

Tim Bergling's Untimely Death:

This is also quite controversial in itself.

He struggled with mental health issues and lost his life to them at a tender age of 28. The life that he lived and the contributions he made to the music industry could have lasted a little longer had his mental health become better. Avicii's suicide shook the world.

At the time of his death he had 20 songs developed but unreleased and a few under development. The songs were released posthumously and the proceeds were sent to the Tim Bergling Foundation. This was followed by second album Tough Love released in 2019 and the last ever single of Avicii was Heaven, released in 2019. It was co written by Coldplay artist Chris Martin. Avicii lived a short but a complete life. His contributions to the world of music would always be cherished.

