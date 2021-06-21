Top 10 Hindu Festivals of India 2021

India is a land of colours, art and culture. Anyone in the world can know this fact by just taking a look at the vibrant culture and festivals that are celebrated by various communities residing in this pious land from centuries immemorial.

The reason for such vibrant culture and fests every time is that the land is home to various religions like Hindusism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainsism and Zoroastrianism, Judaism etc. In the article below take a look at the top 10 festivals that are observed in India as per the population that observes them and their fame among the observers.

Top 10 Hindu Festivals celebrated in India

Diwali:

Branded as the festival of lights, Diwali or Deepawali is the Hindu Festival celebrated to mark Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshman. The legend says that Sita was kidnapped by Rvana the demon and Ram saved her by killing Rvana and returning to Ayodhya, his kingdom after 14 years of exile. People lit diyas and candles to mark his return then which is even followed until now.

Holi:

Holi happens to be another Hindu Festival and this one is called the Festival of Colours. The legend behind this festival’s celebration is that the son of a demon king Hiranyakashyap named Prahlad killed his own Aunt, Holika in the guidance and belief of Lord Vishnu to let the world free of her terror. To celebrate the destruction of the demon, on the night of the full moon in March a statue of Holika is symbolically burned and the death of the demon is celebrated the following day with colors, laughing, dancing, singing and enjoyment.

Durga Puja

The people of West Bengal call it the Durgo Pujo, Durga Puja is a five day celebration which ends with Dussehra. In Bengal, the Durga Puja is celebrated with pomp and colours. It marks the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. Durga Puja normally takes place in late September or early October. This year it will fall between October 11-15.

On the last day of Durga Puja and Navaratri all the clay statues of Durga are ceremoniously walked to a river and immersed in the water by people dressed in red and white.

Krishna Janmashtmi:

Krishna Janmastmi marks the birth of Lord Krishna who killed Kansa, the demon and was the ruler of Dwaraka. Krishna was born to Devki and Vasudeva but under the curse of Kansa they were jailed for more than 8years. Kansa waited for 8 children of Devki to be born as it was predicted that her 8th child would be his death. But the last one was saved from him and Vasudev took the baby to Yashoda and Nanda in Gokul where Krishna grew up to be a king. Janmashtmi is celebrated across India and the people in Vrindavan and Mathura have a special organizations on this day.

Dussehra:

It is a festival in North India celebrated with fire crackers and worshiping of arms and amunition. It was on this day when Lord Rama killed the demon Ravana to save his wife Sita from his arrest. People build effigies of Ravana and burn them till date to mark his death.

Ganesh Chaturthi:

It is falling on 10th September 2021. It is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha who is Lord Shiva and Parvati's son. He is the elephant headed God in Hindu religion. Various hge statues of Lord Ganesha are made to mark the 10 day affair of colorful festivities. It has great significance in Maharashtra where people call Lord Ganesha- Ganpati Bappa and bring his statue to their homes as a guest. The last day of the fest is the Visarjan where the statues are immersed in water.

Onam:

The Hindus in South India celebrate Onam as their biggest festival. It is a 4-day harvest festival that takes place in Kerala. People wear traditional clothes, decorate their houses with Pookalam (floral designs), and prepare Onasadya (elaborate meals of about 13 dishes).

The people celebrate the homecoming of their legendary king Mahabali.

Vallamkali (snake boat race), Kaikottikali (clap dance), Kathakali dance, and Pulikali procession (artists dressed and painted like tigers and hunters) are the events organized to mark this day.

Pongal:

Pongal is celebrated to mark the second arvest season by the people in Tamil Nadu, basically the Hindus. It also marks the sun's return to the Northern Hemisphere and thus the return of the warm weather. People harvest their crops and clean their houses as a mark of prosperity and luck.

Maha Shivratri:

This festival is celebrated all across India by the followers of Lord Shiva.

It is significant in the Hindu mythology and is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Phalgun. This festival marks the wedding of Lord Shiva to Goddess Parvati. People fast on this day.

Basant Panchmi:

This festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who is the Goddess of Knowledge, Music and Art. It is widely celebrated in the states of Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Punjab, and Haryana.

This day marks the beginning of Spring in India. People wear yellow colored clothes and make yellow dishes like sweet saffron rice and kadhi. It is observed every year on the fifth day of Magha as per Hindu Calendar.

