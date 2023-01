Public Holidays in India 2023: New Year is around the corner and 2023 came to an end. Let us have a look at the list of public holidays in India so that people can plan their leaves for the upcoming year.

As per the Circular issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, for the upcoming year, there are 17 Gazetted holidays and more than 25 Restricted holidays.

Central Government Administrative Offices located outside Delhi are advised to observe 14 holidays in relation to 3 additional holidays from a list of 12 optional holidays.

These 14 obligatory holidays are; Republic Day, Independence Day, Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, Buddha Purnima, Christmas Day, Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi), Diwali, Good Friday, Guru Nanak's birthday, Eid-ul- Fitr, Eid-ul Zuha, Mahavir Jayanti, Muharram, and Prophet Mohammad's birthday.

Those who are trying to plan their vacation in 2023 can review the calendar provided below and arrange their vacations accordingly.

List of Public Holidays in India 2023

Date Day Holiday January 1 Sunday New Year's Day (R) January 12 Thursday Swami Vivekanand Jayanti (G) January 13 Friday Lohri (R) January 14 Saturday Makar Sankranti/ Magha Bihu/ Pongal (R) January 26 Thursday Republic Day (G)/ Basant Panchami (R) February 5 Sunday Hazarat Ali's Birthday (R)/Guru Ravidas's Birthday (R) February 15 Wednesday Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti (R) February 18 Saturday Maha Shivratri (G) February 19 Saturday Shivaji Yatra (Restricted Holiday) March 7 Tuesday Doli Yatra (R)/ Holika Dahan (R) March 8 Wed Holi (R) March 18 Friday Holi (G) March 22 Saturday Chaitra Sukladi/ Gudi Padava/ Ugadi/ Cheti Chand (R) April 4 Tue Mahavir Jayanti (G) April 7 Friday Good Friday (G) April 14 Friday Ambedkar Jayanti(G) April Friday Jamat-Ul-Vida(R) April 22 Saturday Eid-ul-Fitr April 29 Friday Jamat-Ul-Vida (R) May 9 Tuesday Guru Rabindranath's Birthday (R) June 20 Tuesday Rath Yatra (R) June29 Thursday Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) (G) July 29 Muharram Muharram (G) August 15 Tue Independence Day (G) August 20 Sunday Vinayak Chaturthi August 30 Wednesday Rakshabandhan (R) August 18 Thursday Janmashtami (Smarta) (R) August 19 Friday Janmashtami (G) August 31 Wednesday Vinayaka Chaturthi/ Ganesh Chaturthi (R) September 6 Wednesday Janmashtami (R) September 19 Tuesday Ganesh Chaturthi (R) September 28 Thursday Milad-Un-Nabi (R) October 2 Monday Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday (G) October 23 Monday Mahanavmi (R) October 24 Tuesday Dusshera(R) October 28 Saturday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (R) November 1 Wednesday Karva Chauth (R)/ Kannada Rajyotsav(G) November 12 Sunday Diwali (G) November 13 Monday Govardhan Puja (G) November 14 Tuesday Bhai Dooj (G) November 19 Sunday Chhath Puja (G) November 27 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 24 Sunday Christmas Eve (R) December 25 Monday Christmas Day (G) December 29 Thursday Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday (R)

Note: Gazetted (G) and Restricted (R)

Therefore, some of the popular public (Gazetted) holidays in India are Republic Day, Holi, Eid-ul- Fitr, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, and Christmas. So, after going through the list you can plan your leaves for the upcoming year.

READ| Important Days and Dates in January 2023