UNESCO World Heritage List 2026: Mount Olympus, D-Day Beaches Added; Complete List

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has added new World Heritage sites. In 2026 UNESCO added six new World Heritage sites in danger and three of them on an emergency basis. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee during its meeting in Busan, South Korea, added 6 new sites to its list including World War II’s D-Day landing beaches in northern France and Greece's iconic Mount Olympus for their cultural, historical and natural significance. The total number of UNESCO World Heritage sites reaches 1248 across 170 countries. The 2026 edition added other sites as well. Check the full list of the table here S. No Site Category Country Significance 1 Mount Olympus biodiversity hotspot Mixed Greece Mythological home of the Olympian gods and a biodiversity hotspot. 2 D-Day landing beaches (Normandy) Cultural France Commemorate the Allied landings of 6 June 1944 during World War II 3 Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath Cultural India Associated with Buddha’s first sermon. India’s 45th World Heritage site 4 Ancient Capitals of Asuka and Fujiwara Cultural Japan Represents the formation of Japan's first centralized state. 5 Boma-Badingilo Migratory Landscape Natural South Sudan One of Africa's largest wildlife migration ecosystems; South Sudan's first UNESCO World Heritage Site 6 Jingdezhen Handicraft Porcelain Industry Sites Cultural China Historic centre of China's world-famous porcelain production. 7 Aalto Works Cultural Finland Architectural works of renowned Finnish architect Alvar Aalto.

Note: The UNESCO Committee will continue announcing new sites until 29 July 2026 so this list may expand further. Mount Olympus, Greece Mount Olympus is highest mountain(at 2917 m) of Greece. It possess the both cultural and natural significance. According to the ancient Greek Mythology it is known mythological home of 12 Olympian Gods. The mountain is recognised for its unique biodiversity, hosting thousands of plant and animal species and many of them are endemic to the region. D-day Landing Beaches, France The Notmandy D-Day Beaches of Northern France are commemorate the one where one of the most significant military operation of World War II, On 6 June 1944 (D-Day) more than 156000 allied troops landed on the beaches of Utah, Gold, Juno, Sword and Omaha. And launched a campaign that led to liberation of western Europe from Germany’s occupied territories. UNESCO recognised beaches as an essential part of cultural heritage preserving both physical remains of the operation and collective memory of the sacrifice made during the war.