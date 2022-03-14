Vijay Shekhar Sharma Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Career, Net Worth, Awards and More

Vijay Shekhar Sharma Biography: Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the founder and CEO of Paytm, a Noida-based fintech company. He was briefly detained under IPC Section 279 by Delhi Police in February 2022 after his vehicle rammed into DCP's car.

An FIR was filed against Sharma in connection with the rash driving. It states that a Jaguar Land Rover allegedly driven by Sharma had hit the vehicle of DCP (South district) Benita Mary Jaiker outside The Mother’s International School on Aurobindo Marg on February 22. Constable Dipak Kumar, posted as a driver with DCP, filed the complaint and claimed that he can identify the driver.

"Constable Pradeep, an operator, was with me when we reached Mother’s International School and found a traffic jam there. I saw a gathering of people dropping their children (to school). I slowed down and asked Pradeep to get down to clear the traffic," Constable Dipak Kumar was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

He further added, "I was waiting when a car came speeding from the side and rammed my vehicle. There was a Haryana registration number plate and the person managed to drive away. Our vehicle got damaged and Pradeep asked me to park on the side of the road. We informed our DCP and she asked me about the car. We told her that we had noted down the number, and then we lodged an FIR at Malviya Nagar police station."

Following the incident, the police tracked down the vehicle with the help of the transport department which belonged to Sharma.

Birth 7 June 1978 Age 43 years Parents Sulom Prakash Asha Sharma Education B.Tech. Occupation Businessman Net worth 120 crore USD Wife Mridula Parashar Son Vivaan Sharma Awards Yash Bharti

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: Birth, Family and Education

Vijay Shekhar Sharma was born in Aligarh on 7 June 1978 to Sulom Prakash and Asha Sharma. Sharma is a B.Tech. graduate from Delhi College of Engineering (present-day Delhi Technological University). He is married to Mridula Parashar and the couple have a son named Vivaan Sharma.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma Career

Sharma started his career in 1997 with indiasite.net and sold it two years later for $1 million. He founded One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, in 2000. As of June 2021, One97 is among the most valuable unicorns in India. He founded Paytm in 2010 and in 2018, Warren Buffett invested around $300 million in the company.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma Awards and recognition

1- Vijay Shekhar Sharma became the youngest billionaire in India with a net worth of $1.3 billion in 2017. The same year, he was ranked 1567 on the list of Forbe's Billionaires list and was among Time Magazine's 100 most influential people.

2- In 2016, he was also awarded the ET Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016, an honorary doctorate from Amity University, Gurgaon, Yash Bharti- the highest state civilian award of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Businessman of the Year at GQ Men of the Year Awards, NDTV Indian of the Year, and Impact Person of the Year Award.

3- He was named India's Hottest Business Leader under 40 by The Economics Times in 2015, and CEO of the Year by SABRE Award.

