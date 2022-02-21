Mekapati Goutham Reddy Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Political Career and Death

Mekapati Goutham Reddy Biography: Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy breathed his last in the early hours of Monday. The politician succumbed to a cardiac arrest while he was treated at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Andhra Pradesh government has announced a two-day state mourning on the demise of a young and promising leader. His last rites will be performed with full state honours.

Hyderabad | Andhra Pradesh IT & Industries Minister Gautham Reddy passed away today morning after suffering a heart attack pic.twitter.com/U6xfZpDtS5 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

The Minister who arrived in India on February 20 after a week-long official visit to Dubai complained of uneasiness in the chest and was admitted to Apollo Hospital. Doctors suspect that he was suffering from post-Covid complications after he tested positive last April.

@expo2020dubai

called upon #Indiandiaspora in Dubai to invest in AP. Addressed networking conclave organised by @APNRTSOfficial - right time for NRIs to invest in their motherland. There is a great opportunity to invest in AP, with vast natural resources & stable government. pic.twitter.com/CEgGat30F3 — Mekapati Goutham Reddy Official (@MekapatiGoutham) February 14, 2022

Politicians and netizens took to social media to express deep shock and profound grief over the sudden demise of the young leader and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy Biography

Birth 31 December 1976 Full Name Mekapati Goutham Reddy Age 45 years Parents Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy (Father) Manimanjari (Mother) Education University of Manchester, UK Occupation Politician Wife Sri Keerthi Children Ananya Reddy (daughter) Arjun Reddy (son) Death 21 February 2022

Mekapati Goutham Reddy Biography: Birth, Family, and Education

Mekapati Goutham Reddy was born on 31 December 1976 in Brahmanapalli Village of Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh to Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and Manimanjari. He was an alumna of the University of Manchester, United Kingdom.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy Wife and Children

Mekapati Goutham Reddy was married to Sri Keerthi and the couple have two children, Ananya Reddy (daughter) and Arjun Reddy (son).

Mekapati Goutham Reddy Political Career

Mekapati Goutham Reddy made his debut in politics in 2014 on an SRCP ticket from the Atmakur Assembly constituency in the Nellore district. He won the seat that year, repeated the feat again in 2019, and went on to become the Minister for Industries and Information Technology.

During his 8 years of a political career, Reddy left a mark in the portfolio allocated to him. He also launched a revival package for the manufacturing and service sector in Andhra Pradesh, under the guidance of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who were reeling under severe crisis due to the COVID-induced lockdown.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy Death

Mekapati Goutham Reddy was rushed to the Appolo Hospital, Hyderabad after he collapsed at his residence. The politician succumbed to cardiac arrest on February 21 at the age of 45 years.

"He had collapsed suddenly at home. He arrived into our ER at 07:45 am and was unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest on arrival," said a note issued by the hospital’s management.

“CPR was done for more than 90mins. Despite our best efforts, he could not be revived. He was declared to have died at 9:16 am today morning,” the note added.

