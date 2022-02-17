Pradeep Kottayam Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Movies, Awards and Death

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Popular Malayalam actor Pradeep Kottayam breathed his last on February 17. He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 61. Take a look at his life through the below article.
Created On: Feb 17, 2022 10:58 IST
Modified On: Feb 17, 2022 11:14 IST
Pradeep Kottayam Biography: Popular Malayalam actor Pradeep Kottayam breathed his last on February 17 at the age of 61. He succumbed to a cardiac arrest. His sudden demise is deeply mourned by the film fraternity. 

Birth 1961
Age 61 years
Parents

Rakhavan (Father)

Padma (Mother)
Occupation Actor
Wife Maya Pradeep
Children

Vishnu Siva Pradeep (Son)

Vrinda Pradeep (Daughter)
Death 17 February 2022

Pradeep Kottayam Biography: Birth, and Family

Pradeep Kottayam was born in 1961 to Rakhavan and Padma in Kottayam, Kerala, India. Pradeep Kottayam married Maya and the couple gave birth to two children Vishnu Siva Pradeep and Vrinda Pradeep. 

Pradeep Kottayam Career

Pradeep Kottayam initially worked as a junior artist and appeared in non-speaking and uncredited roles. His debut film was the 2001 film Ee Nadu Enale Vare which was directed by I. V. Sasi. He got a breakthrough from  Gautham Vasudev Menon's film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. 

Since then, he appeared in many movies such as Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Life of Josutty, Kunjiramayanam, Welcome to Central Jail, Amar Akbar Antony, Adi Kapyare Kootamani and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan. He predominantly worked in the Malayalam film industry and is best known for his comedy roles.

Pradeep Kottayam Movies

Year

Title

2001

Ee Naadu Innale Vare

2002

Kalyanaraman

2004

Kanninum Kannadikkum

2004

4 The People

2005

Rajamanikyam

2008

Lollypop

2009

2 Harihar Nagar My Big Father

2010

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

2010

Ye Maaya Chesave

2010

Electra

2012

Ekk Deewana Tha

2012

Thattathin Marayathu

2012

Chumma

2012

Banking Hours 10 to 4

2013

Amen

2013

5 Sundarikal

2013

Raja Rani

2013

Philips and the Monkey Pen

2014

Manja

2014

Naku Penta Naku Taka

2014

Bhaiyya Bhaiyya

2014

Lal Bahadur Shastri

2014

Ithihasa

2015

Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu

2015

The Reporter

2015

Oru Vadakkan Selfie

2015

Nanbenda

2015

Ennum Eppozhum

2015

Reporter

2015

Oru Second Class Yathra

2015

KL 10 Patthu

2015

Acha Dhin

2015

Namasthe Bali

2015

Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare

2015

Viswasam Athalle Ellam

2015

Utopiayile Rajavu

2015

Jamna Pyari

2015

Kunjiramayanam

2015

Life of Josutty

2015

Urumbukal Urangarilla

2015

Kohinoor

2015

Amar Akbar Antony

2015

Salt Mango Tree

2015

Adi Kapyare Kootamani

2015

ATM

2016

Appuram Bengal Ippuram Thiruvithamkoor

2016

Kadhantharam

2016

Puthiya Niyamam

2016

Hello Namasthe

2016

Ithu Thaanda Police

2016

Theri

2016

Darvinte Parinamam

2016

Shikhamani

2016

Mudhugauv

2016

Aadupuliyattam

2016

Karinkunnam 6S

2016

Anyarku Praveshanamilla

2016

Welcome to Central Jail

2016

Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan

2016

Kavi Uddheshichathu..?

2016

Aanandam

2016

Ore Mukham

2017

Godha

2017

Cappuccino

2017

Oru Visheshapetta Biriyani Kissa

2017

Sunday Holiday

2017

Konjam Konjam

2018

Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumar Akanam

2018

Kalyanam

2018

Kamuki

2018

Mohan Lal

2018

Suvarna Purushan

2018

Laughing Apartment Near Girinagar

2018

Padayottam

2019

Janaadhipan

2019

A for Apple

2019

Oru Adar Love

2020

2 States

2020

Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte

2021

Pappantem Simontem Piller

Pradeep Kottayam Awards

Pradeep Kottayam won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2nd Asianet Comedy Awards 2016. 

