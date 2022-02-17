Pradeep Kottayam Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Movies, Awards and Death
Pradeep Kottayam Biography: Popular Malayalam actor Pradeep Kottayam breathed his last on February 17 at the age of 61. He succumbed to a cardiac arrest. His sudden demise is deeply mourned by the film fraternity.
|Birth
|1961
|Age
|61 years
|Parents
|
Rakhavan (Father)
Padma (Mother)
|Occupation
|Actor
|Wife
|Maya Pradeep
|Children
|
Vishnu Siva Pradeep (Son)
Vrinda Pradeep (Daughter)
|Death
|17 February 2022
Pradeep Kottayam Biography: Birth, and Family
Pradeep Kottayam was born in 1961 to Rakhavan and Padma in Kottayam, Kerala, India. Pradeep Kottayam married Maya and the couple gave birth to two children Vishnu Siva Pradeep and Vrinda Pradeep.
Pradeep Kottayam Career
Pradeep Kottayam initially worked as a junior artist and appeared in non-speaking and uncredited roles. His debut film was the 2001 film Ee Nadu Enale Vare which was directed by I. V. Sasi. He got a breakthrough from Gautham Vasudev Menon's film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.
Since then, he appeared in many movies such as Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Life of Josutty, Kunjiramayanam, Welcome to Central Jail, Amar Akbar Antony, Adi Kapyare Kootamani and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan. He predominantly worked in the Malayalam film industry and is best known for his comedy roles.
Pradeep Kottayam Movies
|
Year
|
Title
|
2001
|
Ee Naadu Innale Vare
|
2002
|
Kalyanaraman
|
2004
|
Kanninum Kannadikkum
|
2004
|
4 The People
|
2005
|
Rajamanikyam
|
2008
|
Lollypop
|
2009
|
2 Harihar Nagar My Big Father
|
2010
|
Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa
|
2010
|
Ye Maaya Chesave
|
2010
|
Electra
|
2012
|
Ekk Deewana Tha
|
2012
|
Thattathin Marayathu
|
2012
|
Chumma
|
2012
|
Banking Hours 10 to 4
|
2013
|
Amen
|
2013
|
5 Sundarikal
|
2013
|
Raja Rani
|
2013
|
Philips and the Monkey Pen
|
2014
|
Manja
|
2014
|
Naku Penta Naku Taka
|
2014
|
Bhaiyya Bhaiyya
|
2014
|
Lal Bahadur Shastri
|
2014
|
Ithihasa
|
2015
|
Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu
|
2015
|
The Reporter
|
2015
|
Oru Vadakkan Selfie
|
2015
|
Nanbenda
|
2015
|
Ennum Eppozhum
|
2015
|
Reporter
|
2015
|
Oru Second Class Yathra
|
2015
|
KL 10 Patthu
|
2015
|
Acha Dhin
|
2015
|
Namasthe Bali
|
2015
|
Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare
|
2015
|
Viswasam Athalle Ellam
|
2015
|
Utopiayile Rajavu
|
2015
|
Jamna Pyari
|
2015
|
Kunjiramayanam
|
2015
|
Life of Josutty
|
2015
|
Urumbukal Urangarilla
|
2015
|
Kohinoor
|
2015
|
Amar Akbar Antony
|
2015
|
Salt Mango Tree
|
2015
|
Adi Kapyare Kootamani
|
2015
|
ATM
|
2016
|
Appuram Bengal Ippuram Thiruvithamkoor
|
2016
|
Kadhantharam
|
2016
|
Puthiya Niyamam
|
2016
|
Hello Namasthe
|
2016
|
Ithu Thaanda Police
|
2016
|
Theri
|
2016
|
Darvinte Parinamam
|
2016
|
Shikhamani
|
2016
|
Mudhugauv
|
2016
|
Aadupuliyattam
|
2016
|
Karinkunnam 6S
|
2016
|
Anyarku Praveshanamilla
|
2016
|
Welcome to Central Jail
|
2016
|
Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan
|
2016
|
Kavi Uddheshichathu..?
|
2016
|
Aanandam
|
2016
|
Ore Mukham
|
2017
|
Godha
|
2017
|
Cappuccino
|
2017
|
Oru Visheshapetta Biriyani Kissa
|
2017
|
Sunday Holiday
|
2017
|
Konjam Konjam
|
2018
|
Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumar Akanam
|
2018
|
Kalyanam
|
2018
|
Kamuki
|
2018
|
Mohan Lal
|
2018
|
Suvarna Purushan
|
2018
|
Laughing Apartment Near Girinagar
|
2018
|
Padayottam
|
2019
|
Janaadhipan
|
2019
|
A for Apple
|
2019
|
Oru Adar Love
|
2020
|
2 States
|
2020
|
Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte
|
2021
|
Pappantem Simontem Piller
Pradeep Kottayam Awards
Pradeep Kottayam won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2nd Asianet Comedy Awards 2016.
