Pradeep Kottayam Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Movies, Awards and Death

Pradeep Kottayam Biography: Popular Malayalam actor Pradeep Kottayam breathed his last on February 17 at the age of 61. He succumbed to a cardiac arrest. His sudden demise is deeply mourned by the film fraternity.

Pradeep Kottayam Biography

Birth 1961 Age 61 years Parents Rakhavan (Father) Padma (Mother) Occupation Actor Wife Maya Pradeep Children Vishnu Siva Pradeep (Son) Vrinda Pradeep (Daughter) Death 17 February 2022

Pradeep Kottayam Biography: Birth, and Family

Pradeep Kottayam was born in 1961 to Rakhavan and Padma in Kottayam, Kerala, India. Pradeep Kottayam married Maya and the couple gave birth to two children Vishnu Siva Pradeep and Vrinda Pradeep.

Pradeep Kottayam Career

Pradeep Kottayam initially worked as a junior artist and appeared in non-speaking and uncredited roles. His debut film was the 2001 film Ee Nadu Enale Vare which was directed by I. V. Sasi. He got a breakthrough from Gautham Vasudev Menon's film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Since then, he appeared in many movies such as Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Life of Josutty, Kunjiramayanam, Welcome to Central Jail, Amar Akbar Antony, Adi Kapyare Kootamani and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan. He predominantly worked in the Malayalam film industry and is best known for his comedy roles.

Pradeep Kottayam Movies

Year Title 2001 Ee Naadu Innale Vare 2002 Kalyanaraman 2004 Kanninum Kannadikkum 2004 4 The People 2005 Rajamanikyam 2008 Lollypop 2009 2 Harihar Nagar My Big Father 2010 Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2010 Ye Maaya Chesave 2010 Electra 2012 Ekk Deewana Tha 2012 Thattathin Marayathu 2012 Chumma 2012 Banking Hours 10 to 4 2013 Amen 2013 5 Sundarikal 2013 Raja Rani 2013 Philips and the Monkey Pen 2014 Manja 2014 Naku Penta Naku Taka 2014 Bhaiyya Bhaiyya 2014 Lal Bahadur Shastri 2014 Ithihasa 2015 Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu 2015 The Reporter 2015 Oru Vadakkan Selfie 2015 Nanbenda 2015 Ennum Eppozhum 2015 Reporter 2015 Oru Second Class Yathra 2015 KL 10 Patthu 2015 Acha Dhin 2015 Namasthe Bali 2015 Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare 2015 Viswasam Athalle Ellam 2015 Utopiayile Rajavu 2015 Jamna Pyari 2015 Kunjiramayanam 2015 Life of Josutty 2015 Urumbukal Urangarilla 2015 Kohinoor 2015 Amar Akbar Antony 2015 Salt Mango Tree 2015 Adi Kapyare Kootamani 2015 ATM 2016 Appuram Bengal Ippuram Thiruvithamkoor 2016 Kadhantharam 2016 Puthiya Niyamam 2016 Hello Namasthe 2016 Ithu Thaanda Police 2016 Theri 2016 Darvinte Parinamam 2016 Shikhamani 2016 Mudhugauv 2016 Aadupuliyattam 2016 Karinkunnam 6S 2016 Anyarku Praveshanamilla 2016 Welcome to Central Jail 2016 Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan 2016 Kavi Uddheshichathu..? 2016 Aanandam 2016 Ore Mukham 2017 Godha 2017 Cappuccino 2017 Oru Visheshapetta Biriyani Kissa 2017 Sunday Holiday 2017 Konjam Konjam 2018 Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumar Akanam 2018 Kalyanam 2018 Kamuki 2018 Mohan Lal 2018 Suvarna Purushan 2018 Laughing Apartment Near Girinagar 2018 Padayottam 2019 Janaadhipan 2019 A for Apple 2019 Oru Adar Love 2020 2 States 2020 Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte 2021 Pappantem Simontem Piller

Pradeep Kottayam Awards

Pradeep Kottayam won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2nd Asianet Comedy Awards 2016.

