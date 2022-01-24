R Nagaswamy Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Career, Awards, Books, Death and More

R Nagaswamy Biography: Eminent archaeologist and Padma Bhushan awardee R Nagaswamy breathed his last on 23 January 2022 at the age of 91 years due to age-related complications. He is survived by two sons and two daughters while his wife predeceased him.

At a time when the world is mourning his death, let us take a look at his life.

R Nagaswamy Biography

Birth 10 August 1930 Full Name Ramachandran Nagaswamy Age 91 years Death 23 January 2022 Education B.A. and M.A. in Sanskrit from the University of Madras Ph.D in Indian Arts from Pune University Profession Archaeologist (Director of the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department from 1966-1988) Awards Padma Bhusan Kalaimamani award Books 1- Art and Culture of Tamil Nadu

2- Facets of South Indian Art and Architecture

3- Art and religion of the Bhairavas

4- Monumental Legacy Series: Mahabalipuram

5- Thirukkural An Abridgement Of Sastras

6- Senthamizh Naadum Pandbum Children Four (two sons and two daughters)

R Nagaswamy: Birth, Age, and Education

R Nagaswamy was born on 10 August 1930 at Kodumudi in Erode district to Ramachandran Sastrigal who was a Sanskrit Pundit. The 91-year-old was a postgraduate in Sanskrit from the University of Madras and held a Ph.D in Indian Arts from Pune University.

R Nagaswamy Career

Nagaswamy was trained under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and started his career as a curator of art and archaeology at the Government Museum in 1959. He served in various capacities at the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology before being named its first Director in 1966, a post he held until his retirement in 1988.

He was instrumental in protecting several historical monuments, including the Chera inscriptions at Pugalur, the Danish Port at Tranqubar, and the famous 17th century Thirumalai Nayak Palace in Madurai besides excavating the palace site of Virapandya Kattabomman at Panchalankurichi. He was also the first to carry out an under-sea archaeological survey in Tamil Nadu off the Pumpuhar coast in Mayiladuthurai.

Nagaswamy appeared as an expert witness in a London court in the famous Pathur Nataraja case and played a crucial role in bringing back the Chola-era bronze Nataraja to Tamil Nadu. He also played a significant role in starting the annual Chidambaram Natyanjali festival in 1980.

R Nagaswamy Death

R Nagaswamy died at his residence in Chennai on 23 January 2022. He was 91 and is survived by two daughters and two sons. His wife predeceased him.

R Nagaswamy Awards

The Government of India conferred Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, on R Nagawamy in 2018 for his outstanding contribution to archaeology.

He was also honoured with the Kalaimamani award, the highest civilian award in Tamil Nadu, by the Government of Tamil Nadu for his novel work on Sekkilar's Periyapuranam.

R Nagaswamy Books

Nagaswamy has authored over 100 books. Some of these are mentioned below.

7- The sensuous and the sacred: Chola bronzes from South India (co-authored)

