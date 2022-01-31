Ravi Nedungadi Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Awards, Net Worth, Death and More

Ravi Nedungadi Biography: Former President and Group CFO of the UB Group, Ravi Nedungadi, passed away on 29 January 2022 at the age of 64. His funeral will be conducted today.

Nendungadi was keeping unwell for the past few weeks and succumbed to multiple organ failure at a private hospital in South Bengaluru.

Ravi Nedungadi Biography: Birth, Age, Family and Education

Ravi Nedungadi was born in Kerala in 1958 to Pankajakshan Nedungadi and Malukutty. After completing his formal education, he went on to become a Chartered Accountant.

Ravi Nedungadi Career

Nedungadi joined United Breweries Group in 1990 as the Corporate Treasurer. Over the years, he rose to several positions and was instrumental in the growth of the group.

He was appointed as the President and Group CFO in 1998 and resigned from the executive positions in 2016 but continued on Board as Mallya’s nominee until 2021.

He was among the close associates of Vijay Mallya and played a vital role in raising the funds required for the slew of acquisitions that Vijay Mallya made in his bid to fend off global players in the alcoholic beverages business.

Nendungadi stood like a rock with Vijay Mallya over the years and played a significant role in the sale of United Spirits to London-based liquor giant Diageo.

According to sources, Nedungadi advised Mallya not to foray into the airline sector but Mallya went ahead with the venture and launched a full-service carrier, Kingfisher Airlines, which later acquired low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Ravi Nedungadi Awards

Ravi Nedungadi was a recipient of several accolades including the Udyog Ratan Award, IMA’s CFO of the Year, CNBC TV 18’s – CFO of the Year – M&A.

Ravi Nedungadi Net Worth

Ravi Nedungadi's net worth was estimated to be around $3 million.

Ravi Nedungadi Death

Ravi Nedungadi breathed his last at the age of 64. He is survived by his family.

“We are taking solace in his not feeling any pain or discomfort during the last few days, especially at the end. We urge you to do the same,” the statement said.

