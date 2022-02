KPAC Lalitha Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Acting Career, Awards and Death

KPAC Lalitha Biography: Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha breathed her last on the night of February 22, days before her 74th birthday. The actor was not keeping well and was recently hospitalized. She was later brought to her son's residence in Kochi.

Maheshwari Amma, better known by her stage name KPAC Lalitha, is survived by her son Sidharth Bharathan and daughter Sreekutty.

KPAC Lalitha Biography

Birth 25 February 1948 Age 73 years Family Kadaykatharayil Veettil K. Ananthan Nair (Father) Bhargavi Amma (Mother) Profession Actress Awards National Film Awards Filmfare Awards South Kerala State Film Awards Husband Bharathan Children Two Death 22 February 2022

KPAC Lalitha Biography: Birth, Early Years, and Family

Maheshwari Amma was born on 25 February 1948 in Kayamkulam to Kadaykatharayil Veettil K. Ananthan Nair and Bhargavi Amma. She was the eldest of four siblings-- Indira, Babu, Rajan and Shyamala.

Her father was a photographer while her mother was a homemaker. She spent most of her childhood at Ramapuram and the family later migrated to Changanassery, Kottayam where Lalitha joined dance classes. She was first trained under Chellappan Pillai and later under Kalamandalam Gangadharan.

At 10, she started acting and her first stage appearance was in the play Geethayude Bali. She later joined Kerala People's Arts Club (KPAC), a prominent leftist theatre troupe in the state.

Lalitha was her on-screen name and KPAC was added to it when she forayed into movies to differentiate from another actress by the same name.

KPAC Lalitha Acting Career

KPAC Lalitha's debut movie was the film adaptation of Koottukudumbam directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan in 1969. She took a break from acting post marriage and started the second innings of her acting career with Kattathe Kilikkoodu in 1983 which was directed by her husband. Since then, she has acted in over 500 films in her over 50 years of her career.

After the death of her husband in 1998, he distanced herself from acting for a few months and made a comeback with Sathyan Anthikkad directed Veendum Chila Veetukaryangal in 1999.

Some of the notable films of her career include Kattukuthira (1990), Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam (1986), Ponn Muttyidunna Tharavu (1988), Mukunthetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu (1988), Vadakku Nooki Yanthram (1989), Innathe Program (1991), Dasharatham (1989), Venkalam (1993), Godfather (1991), Amaram (1991), Vietnam Colony (1993), Pavithram (1993), Manichitrathazhu (1994), Sphadikam (1995), Aniyathi Pravu (1997), Shantham (2000), Life Is Beautiful (2000) and Valkannadi (2002).

She won her first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Amaram, a film directed by her husband Bharathan. Her second National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress was for Shantham, a film directed by Jayaraj.

KPAC Lalitha Husband

KPAC Lalitha married Indian film director Bharathan in 1978. The couple gave birth to two children, son Sidharth Bharathan and daughter Sreekutty. Her husband died in 1998 at the age of 51.

KPAC Lalitha Death

Legendary Malayalam actress passed away on Tuesday night in Tripunithura after ailing for a long time.

KPAC Lalitha Films

Year Film 2021 Home Mohan Kumar Fans Black Coffee 2020 Varane Avashyamund 2019 Ulta Ittymaani: Made in China Kalki Shubharathri Vijay Superum Pournamiyum Mikahel 2018 Sthaanam Njan Prakashan Nonsense Theetta Rappai Aravindante Athidhikal Uncle Mohanlal Aami 2017 Oru KPAC Kaalam Eliyammachiyude Aadhyathe Christmas Hadiya Adam Joan Clint Varnyathil Aashanka Sunday Holiday Sakhavu Devayaanam Kaatru Veliyidai Fukri 2016 Paulettante Veedu Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho Pinneyum White Pa Va Hello Namasthe 2015 Charlie Su.. Su... Sudhi Vathmeekam Loham Utopiayile Rajavu Amar Akbar Anthony Jilebi 3 Wikattinu 365 Runs Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare Chandrettan Evideya Mathru Vandhanam Compartment Ottayilathanal 2014 Aamayum Muyalum Njangalude Veettile Adhithikal Vellimoonga Vasanthathinte Kanal Vazhikalil Law Point Balyakalasakhi My Dear Mummy 2013 Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum August Club Progress Report Good Idea Nadan Ayaal Oru Saopetty Katha Bicycle Thieves Vallatha Pahayan 2012 Chapters Father's Day Ennennum Ormmakkayi Ee Thirakkinidayil Perinoru Makan Unnam Lumiere Brothers Ithra Mathram Thanichalla Njan 916 Molly Aunty Rocks The King & the Commissioner Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty Hero Nidra Mullassery Madhavan Kutty Nemom P.O. 2011 Naayika Urumi Kathayile Naayika Kanakombathu Khadamma Kudumbasree Travels Nadakame Ulakam Dr.Love Rathinirvedam Snehaveedu The Train Manikiakkallu Ormayude Amarathu 2010 Best Actor Elsamma Enna Aankutty Plus Two Penpattanam Kadha Thudarunnu Paappi Appacha Pramani Dhrona 2010 Annarakkannanum Thannalayathu April Fool Punyam Aham Oru Small Family Elektra Kandahar Inganeyum Oral 2009 Loud Speaker Vairam: Fight for Justice Bhramaram Bhagyadevatha Aayirathil Oruvan Chemistry Malayali Parayan Marannathu Sanmanasullavan Appukuttan Swale Women in Malayalam Cinema 2008 Madampi Annan Thambi Shalabham Jubilee Magic Lamp Novel 2007 Kangaroo Thaniye Naalu Pennungal Balyam Katha Parayumpol Nasrani Alibhai Aakasham Rakshakan Vinodayathra Mayavi Kireedam Anandabhairavi Anchil Oral Arjunan Raakilipattu 2006 Red Salute Paramasivan Suyetchai MLA Bhargavacharitham Moonam Khandam Aanachandam Rasathanthram Shyamam Arunam Rashtram Drishtantham Bharthavu Adbutham 2005 Maraviyude Maanam Lokanathan IAS Ullam Ketkume Pauran Police Achuvinte Amma 2004 Amrutham Freedom Sancharram Natturajavu Govindankutty Thirakkilanu Oridam Kadalkaattiloru Dooth Wanted Pravasam Thudakkam Thekkekkara Superfast 2003 Mayamohithachandran Manassinakkare Varum Varunnu Vannu Ammakilikkoodu Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum Thilakkam Chronic Bachelor 2002 Chathurangam Kaiyethum Doorath Savithriyute Aranjanam Valkannadi Grandmother Bheri 2001 Nariman Uthaman Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka Saivar Thirumeni Chillaksharangal Jameendar 2000 Alaipayuthey Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal Life Is Beautiful Shantam Mark Antony Varnnakazhchakal Madhuranombarakattu Swayamvara Panthal Melevaryathe Malakhakkuttikal Snegithiye Nadanpennum Naattupramaniyum 1999 American Ammayi English Medium Angene Oru Avadhikkalathu Niram Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal Swastham Grihabaranam 1998 Amma Ammayiamma Daya Kanmadam Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakkam Vismayam Manthrikumaran British Market Kusruthikuruppu 1997 Kadhalukku Mariyadhai Aniyathi Pravu Arjunan Pillayum Anchu Makkalum Churam Kadhanayakan Kalyana Kacheri Kottapurathe Koottukudumbam Mannadiar Penninu Chenkotta Checkan Ancharakalyanam Vaachaalam Ishtadhaanam Oru Mutham Manimutham Ikkareyaanente Maanasam 1996 Kathapurushan Hitler Aramana Veedum Anjoorekkarum Kalyana Sowgandhikam Mr. Clean Patanayakan Swapna Lokathe Balabhaskaran Harbour Devaraagam Kumkumacheppu Nandagopalante Kusrithikal Sammohanam Kaanchanam 1995 The King Aadyathe Kanmani Avittam Thirunaal Aarogya Sriman Mangalam Veettil Manaseswari Gupta Manikya Chempazhukka Minnaminuginum Minnukettu Pai Brothers Sipayi Lahala Spadikam Samudayam Thacholi Varghese Chekavar Vrudhanmare Sookshikkuka Mimics Action 500 Keerthanam Chaithanyam Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Njaanum 1994 CID Unnikrishnan B.A., B.Ed. Kinnaripuzhayoram Pavithram The Porter Sammohanam Pidakkozhi Koovunna Noottandu Poochakkaru Mani Kettum Thenmavin Kombath Vadhu Doctoranu Pradakshinam 1993 Ammayane Sathyam Bandhukkal Sathrukkal Injakkadan Mathai & Sons Janam Manichithrathazhu Venkalam Vietnam Colony Aalavattam Akashadooth Bhoomigeetham Kalipaattam Ente Sreekuttikku Golandharavartha Vakkeel Vasudev Saakshaal Sreemaan Chaatthunni Kulapathy Maanasam 1992 Aayushkalam Ennodishtam Koodamo Ezhara Ponnana Malootty My Dear Muthachan Nakshthrakoodaram Sadayam Aparatha Utsava Melam Mukhamudra Ponnurukkum Pakshi Ponnaram Thottathe Rajavu Kizhakkan Pathrose Makkal Mahatmyam Snehasagaram Kallanum Policum Chevaler Michael Vasudha Thiruthalvadhi Kallan Kappalil Thanne Ente Ponnu Thamburan 1991 Kanalkkattu Bharatham Amaram Aakasha Kottayile Sultan Apoorvam Chilar Cheppu Kilukkunna Changathi Ennathe Programme Georgekutty C/O Georgekutty Godfather Kadinjool Kalyanam Keli Kilukkampetti Mukha Chithram Ennum Nanmakal Nettippattam Sandhesam Kadalora Kattu Sundari Kakka Ottayal Pattalam Athirathan Kakkathollayiram Kankettu Koodikkazhcha 1990 Kottayam Kunjachan Akkare Akkare Akkare Appu Dr. Pasupathy Gajakesariyogam His Highness Abdullah Pavam Pavam Rajakumaran Kattukuthira Sasneham Shubha Yathra Thalayanamanthram Vidhyarambham Radhamadhavam Noottonnu Raavukal 1989 Dasharatham Innale Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal Pradeshika Vaarthakal Vadakkunokkiyantram Varavelpu Pooram Ammaavanu Pattiya Amali 1988 Thanthram Kudumba Puranam Manu Uncle Puravrutham Mukunthetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu Pattana Pravesham Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu Vellanakalude Nadu Samvalsarangal 1987 Jaalakam Neela Kurinji Poothappol Sruthi 1986 Gandhinagar 2nd Street Chilambu Pranamam Yuvajanotsavam Katturumbinum Kathukuthu Abhayam Thedi Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam T. P. Balagopalan M.A. Vivahitare Itihile Thalvattam Ice Cream Ambada Njane Vartha Kaaveri Neram Pularumpol 1985 Meenamasathile Sooryan Puli Varunne Puli Orikkal Oridathu Manicheppu Thurannappol Oduvil Kittiya Vaartha Omanikkan Ormavekkan 1984 Atuthaduthu Ente Upasana Pyasa Shaitan 1983 Kattathe Kilikoodu Marmaram Theeram Thedunna Thira 1982 Oarmmakkayi Anthiveyilile Ponnu 1981 Raja Paarvai Palangal Parvathi Ellam Ninakku Vendi Chaatta Nidra Arikkaari Ammu Vaadaka Veettile Athidhi (Swapnam Viriyunna Raavukal) 1980 Aaravam Dooram Arike Kadalkkaattu Vilangum Veenayum 1979 Peruvazhiyambalam Kayalum Kayarum Pichathykuttappan Choola 1978 Rathi Nirvedham Randil Onnu Ee Manohara Theeram Arum Anyaralla Aaravam Adimakkachavadam Kathirunna Nimisham Velluvili Kanyaka Mukkuvane Snehicha Bootham Kudumbam Namukku Sreekoyil Beena Padmatheertham Kaathirunna Nimisham Urakkam Varatha Rathrikal Ninakku Njaanum Enikku Neeyum Vayanaadan Thampan Kaithappoo Theerangal Amarsham Nithyavasantham Jayikkaanaay Janichavan Randu Janmam Pichippoo 1977 Shanku Pushpam Anthardaham Anugraham Kodiyettam Randu Lokam Aanandham Pramaanandam Harshabashpam Yuddhakandam Manassoru Mayil Sakhakkale Munnottu Karnaparvam Saritha Penpuli Snehayamuna Veedu Oru Swargam Makam Piranna Manka Dheerasameere Yamunaatheere Tholkan Enikku Manassilla 1976 Hiridhayam Oru Kshethram Madhuram Thirumadhuram Chirikudukka Prasadam Light House (film) Sindhooram Themmadi Velappan Priyamvada Udhyanalakshmi Seemanthaputhran Agnipushpam Sexilla Stundilla Rajankanam Ponni Surveykallu Colonelum Collectorum Vanadevatha Srishti 1975 Neela Ponman Chattambikkalyaani Cheenavala Chalanam Thiruvonam Priye Ninakku Vendi Mucheettu Kalikkarante Makal Akkaldama Ashtamirohini Kalyanappanthal 1974 Rajahamsam Chakravakam Arakkallan Mukkakallan Nagaram Sagaram Neelakkannukal Oru Pidi Ari Poonthenaruvi Bhoogolam Thiriyunnu Manyasree Viswamithran Bhoomidevi Pushpiniyayi Jeevikkan Marannu Poya Sthree 1973 Nakhangal Thekkankattu Azhakulla Saleena Mazhakkaru Thottavadi Maram Divya Darshanam Ponnapuram Kotta Thenaruvi Kaliyugam Madhavikutty Masappadi Maathupilla Ithu Manushyano Enippadikal 1972 Swayamvaram Gandharavakshetram Maravil Thirivu Sookshikkuka Oru Sundariyude Katha Postmane Kanmanilla 1971 Anubhavangal Palichakal Vilakku Vangiya Veena Lora Neeyevide Sarassayya 1970 Triveni Vazhve Mayam Othenente Makan Ningalenne Communistakki 1969 Koottukudumbam

KPAC Lalitha TV Serial

Year TV Serial 1990s Manasi 1990s Kalanum Kandakashani 1995 Akshayapaathram 1998-2000 Sthree 1999 7 mukhangal 2000 Black and White 2000 Magam 2001 Avasthantharangal 2002-2003 Sthreejanmam 2002 Sparsham 2004 Kochu Thresya Kochu 2004 Vava 2004-2005 Dambathya Geethangal 2005 Sindoorarekha 2006 Mounam 2006 Sathi Leelavathi 2006 Velutha Kathrina 2007 Sathyam 2007 Hello Mayavi 2007 Swami Ayappan 2008 Vishudha Thomasleeha 2008 Kathanar Kadamattathu Kathanar 2008 Akkare Ikkare 2010 Pakalmazha 2011-2012 Pattukalude Pattu 2011-2013 Aakashadoothu 2011–2021 Thatteem Mutteem 2012-2013 Indira 2013 Nagamma 2016 Marithatteem Mayammutteem 2021 Chakkappazham

KPAC Lalitha Voices Dubbed in Movies

Year Voices Dubbed in Movies 1971 Aabhijathyam 1972 Theerthayathra 1973 Udayam Bhadradeepam Veendum Prabhatham Dharmayudham Padmavyooham Panitheeraatha Veedu 1977 Sreedevi 1979 Simhaasanam (1979 film) 1980 Thakara 1981 Parankimala 1990 Mathilukal 2005 Alai Payuthei 2013 Cold Storage 2017 Tharangam Duet

KPAC Lalitha Awards

National Film Awards

1990: Best Supporting Actress for Amaram

2000: Best Supporting Actress for Shantham

Kerala State Film Awards

1975: Second Best Actress for Neela Ponman and Onnum Lelle

1978: Second Best Actress for Aaravam

1990: Second Best Actress for Amaram

1991: Second Best Actress for Kadinjool Kalyanam, Godfather, Sandhesam

Asianet Film Awards

2000: Best Supporting Actress for Shantham

2007: Best Supporting Actress for Thaniye, Nasrani, Aakasham

2011: Best Supporting Actress for Snehaveedu

Filmfare Awards South

2009: Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award

Other Awards

2007: Premji Award

2009: Thoppil Bhasi Prathibha Award

2009: Annual Malayalam Movie Award (Dubai) for Best Outstanding Performances

2010: Bharat Murali Award

2011: Bahadoor Award

2011: Kambisseri Karunakaran Award

2012: Thoppil Bhasi Prathibha Award

2013: MT Chandrasenan Award

2013: Cherukad Award for Literature for Autobiography "Katha Thudarum" (Writer)

2014: Kalaratna Fellowship by Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi

2014: Sangam Lifetime Achievement Award

2014:Vanithalokam Award

2015: Part-Ono Films- Samaadharanam-'Prashasthipathram'

2015: SIIMA Lifetime Achievement Award

2015: Vanitha Film Award for Lifetime Achievement

2015:TCR Bharath P.J.Antony Smaraka Abhinaya Prathibha Award

2016: Parabrahma Chaithanya Award

2017: Good Knight Film and Business Awards

PK Rosy Award

Devarajan Master Award





