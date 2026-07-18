Vikram-1 vs PSLV

India’s space sector is mostly dominated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). After the privatisation of the Indian space sector in 2020, which opened the door for private enterprises and individuals to contribute to the country's space sector.

It is marking a significant transformation like the successful launch of Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 following its successful maiden orbital flight (Mission Aagaman),

What does significance and impact of an achievement by a private rocket compared to ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)? Although both are great examples of Indian engineering excellence but designed for different missions.

ISRO's PSLV

ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is developed in the early 1990s. The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle. It was built to give India independent access to space for remote sensing and communication satellites. It has helped ISRO launch its key missions such as Chandrayaan-1 and the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).