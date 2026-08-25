What Are US Sanctions? How Do They Affect a Country's Economy?

In the present state of the world economy, the term economic statecraft has replaced that of military conflict as the preferred weapon among all major powers. Out of all the tools at their disposal, the sanctions that the US imposes are some of the most effective forms of foreign policy. The purpose of these sanctions is to ensure that rivals are isolated, aggression is deterred, and international standards are upheld. What Are US Sanctions? United States sanctions are economic, monetary, and diplomatic penalties introduced by the U.S. government against foreign nations, entities, terrorist organizations or individual persons. The process is mostly implemented by two primary institutions. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) – acting under the U.S. Treasury Department regulates trading restrictions by overseeing, among other things, the so-called Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS); which belongs to the Department of Commerce offers export control services for dual-purpose technologies, advanced computers, and military equipment.

Sanctions could be divided into two categories: comprehensive sanctions (complete trade and monetary embargos against countries) and targeted sanctions (individuals or firms specified as targets such as the leaders of countries, their businesses, and industries such as the oil and gas industry.

The U.S. imposes secondary sanctions on non–U.S. companies and third-party firms that still continue their business affairs with specified entities.

How Do Sanctions Affect a Target Country's Economy? The application of strict sanctions by the U.S. has an immediate and profound impact on the economy. Since the U.S. dollar is used for both commercial and international transactions, restrictions imposed by the United States have a bite. 1. The Drastic Decrease in International Trade Sanctions create substantial barriers to both imports and exports. The economic models that analyze international trade data suggest that comprehensive trade prohibitions could significantly decrease bilateral flows of trade. The impending doom of exports: Target countries experience problems with selling oil, minerals, or manufactured goods.

Import shortages: The available inventory of necessary goods and medical supplies becomes scarce or too costly, thus disrupting domestic manufacturing lines.

2. Financial Exclusion and Currency Depreciation For any contemporary economy, international access to resources is essential. Economic sanctions prevent the designated countries from making use of Western economies (including the SWIFT system). Direct foreign investment (FDI) is reduced tremendously as companies leave the country and stop risking secondary penalties. The country’s economic revenues are considerably reduced and investment is low. The local currency starts to undergo a huge devaluation. As a result, hyperinflation occurs, and families lose their savings. 3. Trade Disruptions and Monetary Costs Even when the goods are allowed to be transported, international transportation companies, banks and insurers always take extra caution in order not to violate regulations. This is called over-compliance and it forces nations to make use of expensive middlemen, cartoon-style shipping companies and illegal smuggling methods.

Securing basic trade financing such as letters of credit becomes very complicated, as a result of which the costs of doing business become dangerously high. 4. Decline of Public Welfare and Infrastructure Although sanctions target governments or ruling elites rather than civilian populations as a rule, the economic harm flows through quite effectively. Shortages of sophisticated medical equipment and pharmaceuticals can put pressure on health care systems. Infrastructure is harmed because of governments redirecting money away from public services to finance security budgets and to cope with economic isolation. Eventually, research shows that long-lasting economic pressure can impede technological development and increase poverty levels in targeted countries. US Sanctions and Their Impact on India

Though India and the U.S. maintain close ties and a robust partnership, sanctions imposed by Western countries have at times posed difficulties for the Indian government. Historically, India has dealt not with direct sanctions but with negative impacts from other countries’ sanctions and its own nuclear embargoes. Reorientation in Energy Sector and Compliance Pressures With the introduction of stricter G7 and U.S. sanctions targeted measures against major Russian energy companies as well as measures introduced through relevant legislative acts, Washington has increased its pressure on countries purchasing Russian oil at a discounted price. Compliance-related changes, smaller price discounts and possible penalties have forced Indian companies to choose between saving money and using flexible purchasing practices from Middle Eastern, American and other companies.