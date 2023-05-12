What is an Exercise Bike? History, Pros and Cons

Staying fit is essential for everyone, no matter who they are. Sickness and disease do not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, or social status. However, working out has become a luxury that not many can afford these days. The fast-paced modern lifestyle doesn’t allow most people to take care of their bodies. High-end gym memberships also demand ludicrous costs and consistency. There are a few gyms that allow you to barge in at any time, work out, and charge affordable fees.

This is why home workouts are rising in popularity. Imagine being able to exercise from the confines of your home with minimal expenses involved. One of the best ways to get an intense and safe workout session is by using an exercise bike. These are stationary bicycles that are fixed in place and provide the same experience as a real bicycle. There are many pros and cons to using an exercise bike. Today, we take a look at the history of exercise bikes, their benefits, disadvantages, and more.

What is an Exercise Bike?

An exercise bike, or stationary bicycle, is an indoor workout machine that resembles and works like a normal bicycle, except it’s fixed in place. Exercise bikes are one of the most widely used and popular indoor workout equipment in the world and are a staple of any good home fitness routine.

Origins of Exercise Bikes

The earliest exercise bike can be traced to the late 18th century and was called a Gymnasticon. Invented in 1796 by Francis Lowndes, the Gymnasticon emerged as a product of the newly developed science of orthopaedics. It employed and exercised all joints of the body. The Gymnasticon used a set of flywheels connected to wooden treadles and handlebars. You can check out a Gymnasticon figure below.

Pros and Cons of Exercise Bikes

Exercise bikes are an efficient tool for getting in a good workout, but like everything else, they also have some advantages and disadvantages. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of stationary bicycles.

Pros of Exercise Bikes

Boosts Cardio and Stamina: Exercise bikes are a great tool for enhancing your heart and lung health. This further increases your stamina, lowers blood pressure, improves memory, brain functioning, and the immune system, and reduces the risk of heart disease.

Exercise bikes are a great tool for enhancing your heart and lung health. This further increases your stamina, lowers blood pressure, improves memory, brain functioning, and the immune system, and reduces the risk of heart disease. Aids weight loss: A good thing about exercise bikes is that they can be regulated for different intensities and purposes. Those looking for weight loss can benefit from using stationary bikes, as they provide the necessary magnitude required to effectively shed those extra pounds and burn fat.

A good thing about exercise bikes is that they can be regulated for different intensities and purposes. Those looking for weight loss can benefit from using stationary bikes, as they provide the necessary magnitude required to effectively shed those extra pounds and burn fat. Strengthens the Lower Body: You can bid goodbye to your skinny legs and thighs with regular exercise on stationary bikes. They indulge your entire lower body and even the core, and they can enhance your muscles.

You can bid goodbye to your skinny legs and thighs with regular exercise on stationary bikes. They indulge your entire lower body and even the core, and they can enhance your muscles. Safety: Exercise bikes don’t come with the risk of accidents on roads or in bad weather conditions. You can work out from the comfort of your home, and it’s as good as, if not better than, outdoor cycling.

Cons of Exercise Bikes

Expensive: Exercise bikes can be heavy on your wallet, especially high-end ones. The more features, the higher the cost.

Exercise bikes can be heavy on your wallet, especially high-end ones. The more features, the higher the cost. Tedious: Doing the same thing every day can get boring and take a toll on your mental health. Try to switch your exercise bike frequently to avoid staring at the same wall or place every time you work out.

Doing the same thing every day can get boring and take a toll on your mental health. Try to switch your exercise bike frequently to avoid staring at the same wall or place every time you work out. Lack of fresh air: There are certain benefits to inhaling fresh outside air and getting your daily dose of natural light while cycling outdoors. Indoor exercise bikes feel like riding a real bicycle, but it’s not the same thing.

Bottomline

Exercise bikes are incredible workout machines that can help rehabilitate those with injuries, athletes looking to boost their stamina, and everyday folks trying to get fit. However, it doesn’t give the experience of the fresh air and outdoor atmosphere of riding a real bicycle, even though it feels like one. There are two sides to everything, and the same goes for exercise bikes.

