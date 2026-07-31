What Is Delhi’s Property Aadhaar Card? Read about Rekha Gupta Government’s New Land Records Bill

The Delhi government is planning to introduce a Property Aadhaar Card for every property in Delhi. The plan is proposed under the Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026. The plan aims to digitise land records and assign a unique identity to every property and reduce ownership disputes. If the plan is approved, Delhi will become the first city in India to have a comprehensive digital record of all properties. Keep reading in detail.

What Is Delhi’s Property Aadhaar Card?

The Property Aadhaar Card is a unique digital identity that will be assigned to every property in Delhi. The card will contain authenticated property details. It will be linked to digital land records.

What Is the Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026?

The Delhi Land Records Bill is a proposed law to organise the capital’s land records system. It aims to digitise all property records. Every property will undergo a scientific survey. Digital maps and ownership records will be created. The system will cover both urban and rural areas.