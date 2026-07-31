What Is Delhi’s Property Aadhaar Card? Read about Rekha Gupta Government’s New Land Records Bill
Delhi government plans to introduce a Property Aadhaar Card under the Delhi Land Records Bill 2026. Know how it will work, its benefits and what it means for property owners.
The Delhi government is planning to introduce a Property Aadhaar Card for every property in Delhi. The plan is proposed under the Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026. The plan aims to digitise land records and assign a unique identity to every property and reduce ownership disputes. If the plan is approved, Delhi will become the first city in India to have a comprehensive digital record of all properties. Keep reading in detail.
What Is Delhi’s Property Aadhaar Card?
The Property Aadhaar Card is a unique digital identity that will be assigned to every property in Delhi. The card will contain authenticated property details. It will be linked to digital land records.
What Is the Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026?
The Delhi Land Records Bill is a proposed law to organise the capital’s land records system. It aims to digitise all property records. Every property will undergo a scientific survey. Digital maps and ownership records will be created. The system will cover both urban and rural areas.
Every property in Delhi will have a unique digital identity through a Property Aadhaar Card.— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) July 30, 2026
The Delhi Land Record Bill, 2026 will enable a scientific survey of the entire city, creation of digital land records and a modern, transparent property management system.
Building on… pic.twitter.com/SuXt3b7Vjl
How Will the System Work?
Once the law is implemented every property will be surveyed. A digital map of each property will be prepared. Each property will receive a Unique Property ID. Separate records will be created for every floor in multi-storey buildings. Property records will be stored on a common digital platform.
What Details Will the Property Aadhaar Card Contain?
According to reports, the digital record may include property owner’s details, property location, Plot or building information, digital survey records, ownership history and information related to government schemes where applicable.
Why Is the Government Introducing It?
The government says the new system will make property records more transparent. Its objectives include reducing property disputes, preventing fake ownership claims, making land records easily accessible, improving transparency and speeding up property verification.
Who Will Benefit?
The new system is expected to benefit homeowners, landowners, property buyers, banks and financial institutions and Government departments.
Is It Based on an Existing Scheme?
Yes. The proposal builds on the Centre’s SVAMITVA Scheme, under which drone surveys and digital property cards have already been implemented in several rural areas, including 30 villages in Delhi.
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.