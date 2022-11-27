What is E-court and what are the 4 new initiatives launched By PM Modi?

On the occasion of Constitution Day in the nation's capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a number of fresh initiatives under the e-court project. The Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India oversees and finances the Pan-Indian E-Courts Mission Mode Project on behalf of all District Courts in the nation.

But before jumping to the 4 new initiatives, let's discuss what is e-court.

What is the E-Court Mission Mode project?

The eCourts Mission Mode Project is a national eGovernment initiative for the district and subordinate courts of the nation to be ICT enabled. The project's goal is to make courts more ICT-enabled in order to provide specific services to litigants, attorneys, and the judiciary.

The National Policy and Action Plan for Implementation of Information and Communication Technology in Judiciary-2005 serve as the foundation for the e-court project.

What are the 4 new initiatives related to the E-court project?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a number of initiatives related to the e-court project on November 26, 2022, during Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court of India. The Prime Minister introduced the "Virtual Justice Clock," "JustIS mobile App 2.0," "Digital court," and "S3WaaS Websites" among other projects. This article aims to briefly explain the aforementioned initiatives.

Virtual Justice Clock

A project called Virtual Justice Clock aims to display important data about the administration of justice at the court level, including information about cases that have been filed, those that have been resolved, and those that are still pending on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. By sharing with the public the status of case dispositions by the court, an effort is being made to make the operation of the courts transparent and accountable. On the District Court website, anyone can access the Virtual Justice Clock for any court location.

JustIS Mobile App 2.0

The JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool that judges can use to effectively manage their courts and cases by keeping track of the cases that are pending before their court as well as the judges who work under them. Judges of the High Court and Supreme Court can now monitor the status of every State and District that falls under their purview by using this app, which is also made available to them.

Digital Court

The digital court initiative aims to enable the switch to paperless courts by providing judges with access to court records in digital form.

S3WaaS Websites

A framework called S3WaaS Website can be used to create, set up, deploy, and manage websites for publishing specific data and services pertaining to district judiciary. A cloud service called S3WaaS was created for use by government organizations to create websites that are Secure, Scalable, and Sugamya (accessible). It is Divyang-Friendly, Multilingual, and Citizen-friendly.

The e-Court project's goals are to offer citizen-centric services, carry out judgments, provide transparency, and increase judicial productivity in order to serve as a court support system.