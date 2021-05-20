What is Greater Israel? Why is it not acceptable to the Palestinians and Islamists

The war between Israel and Palestine is more than a century old now and still is not under rest. The international media is filled with the news of Greater Israel now. Take a look below at what Greater Israel is and why is it not acceptable to the Palestinians and the Muslim world?

Greater Israel: What is it?

1. Greater Israel is an expression with a biblical and political meaning to it which has differed and evolved over time. It is called the Zionist Plan for the Middle East.

2. The concept of a “Greater Israel'', according to the founding father of Zionism Theodore Herzl, is a Jewish State stretching “from the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.”

Thus it would have included:

The historic Palestine South Lebanon up to Sidon and the Litani River Syria’s Golan Heights, Hauran Plain and Deraa Hejaz Railway from Deraa to Amman, Jordan as well as the Gulf of Aqaba This implies that Greater Israel is the inclusion of Palestine in Israel.

3. Many historians and International Relations watchers state that this is the reason Israel is slowly and strategically grabbing more and more land from its neighbours, specially Palestine.

4. While many other Zionists also say that Greater Israel included the land from the Nile in the West to the Euphrates in the East, comprising Palestine, Lebanon, Western Syria and Southern Turkey.

5. However, it is also important to keep in mind that the design of Greater Israel may not strictly be a Zionist Project for the Middle East. Many experts and academics have stated recently that it is an integral part of US foreign policy aiming to extend US hegemony to the middle east as well as fracturing and balkanising the Middle East.

Also Read| Israel- Palestine Conflict: Major reasons, history, timeline of events and other updates



6. Such a policy being pursued by the US in the region goes along with the Yinon Plan. This plan is an Israeli strategy to ensure regional superiority. It is a continuation of an earlier ploy that Britain used in the Middle East.

7. As per the Yinon Plan, Israel needs to reconfigure its geopolitical surroundings through balkanisation of the surrounding Arab states turning them into smaller, weaker states.

United Nations on Greater Israel:

1. As stated in a UN report in 2017, 'Israel is currently proceeding with the plan to annex large chunks of Palestinian territory while keeping the Palestinian inhabitants in conditions of severe deprivation and isolation'.

2. As per the research, Israel is proceeding with the plan to annex large chunks of Palestinian territory “while keeping the Palestinian inhabitants in conditions of severe deprivation and isolation.

Related| Jews vs Arabs in Israel: What made the two communities rise up against each other?

Why is Greater Israel not acceptable? Reaction from Muslims

The idea of Greater Israel has sparked aggression all over the globe and Muslim community is seen to have turned violent due to that. Very recently the Israeli troopers raided the Al- Aqsa Mosque and Muslims all over the Globe protested on streets and the social media. The protests were held in Germany, London, Australia and India as well. The reason for such a Muslim reaction is: Many Muslim countries consider the Jewish state of Israel and the Zionist ideology as an attempt to colonise their lands. They also know about the vested interests of the western first world countries like USA, Britain, France etc and think of this a recent invention of the erstwhile colonisers in the heart of the Arab nations. The Palestinians were illegitimately removed from their lands which also fumes the Muslim countries. The Islamists are of the view that Israel has not just been created to occupy their lands in the Arabic regions but also form Greater Israel as a wider dream There is also a religious connect between Plaestinians and Muslims. It is due to the existence of Bait ul Maqdis. For Islamists it was their first Qibla before Mohammad offered prayers in the direction of Kaaba. It is also believed that before Prophet Mohammad went on his heavenly journey he led as many as 1, 24,000 prophets along with him to this place.This is why the Muslims all across the world are connected to the Palestinians. The Palestinian Muslims have been reduced to a non entity due to withdrawal of support towards them by countries like USA, France and Britain. This also adds fuel to fire in the Muslim community.

Below is the picture of changing map in the recent years. Also Read| Jerusalem: Why is this ancient city so important for Christians, Muslims and Jews?

Interference of the United States of America

The United States of America has been the ardent supporter of Israel and was among the first countries to accept its existence. The US finds trade in oil in exchange of arms and technology with Israel. It is also useful in maintaining its hegemony in the middle east.

President Donald Trump had talked about his support of Israel’s illegal settlements in 2017. This also included his opposition to UN Security Council Resolution 2334 which pertains to the illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank area. Trump administration also recognized Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights along with complete West Bank being annexed to Israel.

Under the Biden administration Washington DC remains supportive of Israel's plans to annex the Jordan River valley along with the illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Way Forward:

The countries have to come together to find a solution to this problem. Israel and Western supporters need to come forward with a resolution of no aggression policy against Palestine. The Palestinians would also have to follow the same.

A way must be opened for dialogue between the two countries like it was before 1967.

Related| What is Hamas and it's role in Israel- Palestine Conflict?