Jews vs Arabs in Israel: How did they rise up against each other? 

In the holy month of Ramdan more than 140 people have died in Israel and Palestine. Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza and Hamas fired a near-continuous hail of rockets at Israel.

There have been clashes between Arab and Jews mobs on the streets of Israel. This must be taken as a warning by the political heads as it could turn this 100 years old conflict into a civil war.

Since Israel’s founding, it has been difficult to remember the waves of people attacking people, property and symbols, civilians etc. The violence began on Tuesday and spread through towns around the country and it has not ended.

It was in the year 2000 when 13 Israeli Arab citizens had lost their lives. They were killed by Israel's police.

Recently the PM of Israel visited the town of Lod which is a mixture of Jews and Arabs. As per the PM, the motivation was provided for the violence incitement. It was the military called 7000 reservists and cancelled leaves for all combat units.

Some see the acts of destruction as symmetrical – Jewish and Arab mobs hunting each other down. But how did it all begin? Let us know that below.

For Jews and for Arabs, the answers are vastly different. Many Palestinian citizens of Israel have participated in demonstrations in the past few weeks, around in Jerusalem. All of the protests precipitated after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalation. The people were expressing a long history of despair.

These citizens often liken themselves to African Americans: they too have been excluded from the nation since its founding.

The two groups, Jews and Arabs, share a history of political, social and economic marginalisation that continues today.