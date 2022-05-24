Monkeypox Virus Outbreak: What is Monkeypox disease? Know Monkeypox Symptoms, Cases and Treatment Here

Monkeypox Virus Outbreak: Various countries, including Australia, the U.S., Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, etc., have reported an increasing number of monkeypox cases since early May 2022. According to WHO, as of May 21, 92 laboratory-confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported from 12 Member States that are not endemic to the monkeypox virus. Investigations are still going on. To date, no associated deaths have been reported.

Monkeypox Virus Outbreak: What is Monkeypox disease?

As per the CDC, it is a rare disease that is caused by an infection with the monkeypox virus. This virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The genus of Orthopoxvirus also consists of the Variola virus, which causes smallpox, the Vaccina virus, which is used in the smallpox vaccine, and the Cowpox virus.

In 1958, monkeypox was first discovered. At that time, two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, and so they named it "monkeypox."

In 1970, the first human case of monkeypox was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Since then, various cases of monkeypox have been reported in people in central and western African countries, including Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone.

Monkeypox Virus Outbreak: Signs and Symptoms of Monkeypox

The symptoms of monkeypox in humans are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. As per the CDC, monkeypox begins with a fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually 7 to 14 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.

Monkeypox illness begins with:

Fever

Headache Muscle aches

Backache

Chills

Exhaustion

Swollen lymph nodes

With fever, in one or three days, the patient develops rashes first on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. Typically, the illness lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

How is Monkeypox disease transmitted?

The transmission of the disease occurs when a person comes into contact with the virus from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus.

How is a virus entered into the body?

The virus enters the body via broken skin, the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes through the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Animal-to-Human Transmission

It may occur by bite or scratch, bush meat preparation, direct contact with body, fluids or lesion material, or indirect contact with lesion material.

Human-to-Human transmission

They occur primarily through large respiratory droplets. Because respiratory droplets can only travel a few feet, prolonged face-to-face contact is required.

Other methods include direct contact with body fluids or lesion material and indirect contact with lesion material.

Monkeypox Disease: Prevention

Various measures are there that can be taken to prevent an infection caused by the monkey virus, namely

- Avoid contact with sick animals or those that have been found dead in places where monkeypox occurs.

- Avoid contact with any materials, including bedding, that has been in contact with a sick animal.

- Infected patients should be isolated from others who could be at risk for infection.

- Maintain and practice good hand hygiene, mainly after contact with an infected animal or human.

-While treating patients, use personal protective equipment (PPE).

Monkeypox Disease: Treatment

Currently, there is no safe and proven treatment for monkeypox virus infection. For controlling monkeypox outbreaks in the United States, the smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used.

Monkeypox Virus Outbreak: Cases of Monkeypox

Monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries were detected between May 13 to May 21, 2022.

Country Confirmed Suspected Australia 1-5 - Belgium 1-5 1-5 Canada 1-5 11-20 France 1-5 1-5 Germany 1-5 - Italy 1-5 - Netherlands 1-5 - Portugal 21-30 - Spain 21-30 6-10 Sweden 1-5 - United Kingdom 21-30 - United States of America 1-5 - Total 92 28

Source: who

Monkeypox Disease: Facts at a Glance

The disease is caused by the monkeypox virus. It is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae.

The virus that causes the disease is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials, including bedding.

- It is also transmitted to humans by close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus.

- It is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness.

- It is a viral zoonotic disease. Primarily, it occurs in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is exported to other regions occasionally.

- The symptoms of the disease start with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes and can lead to a range of complications.

Source: cdc, who

