What is Tomato Fever? Check Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Precautions

Tomato Fever: As the country is reeling from the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tomato Fever has raised concerns for a new health emergency. The cases are reported in pandemic-battered Kerala, with young children the most vulnerable.

This article looks at the symptoms, causes, treatment, and precautions of Tomato fever.

What is Tomato Fever?

Tomato fever is a kind of flu that affects children below five. The flu is named Tomato due to the red blisters that it causes. The blisters can sometimes be as big as a tomato, hence, the name tomato fever.

What causes Tomato Fever?

According to experts, the flu's leading cause is still unknown, and doctors are still identifying the group of viruses that causes Tomato fever.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of Tomato fever are as follows:

1- Rashes

2- Skin irritation

3- Dehydration

4- Tiredness

5- Joint pain

6- Stomach cramps

7- Nausea

8- Vomiting

9- Diarrhoea

10- Cough

11- Runny nose

12- High Fever

13- Body Ache

In some cases, tomato fever may change the colour of the legs and hands.

Tomato Fever: Treatment

Tomato fever is self-limiting and resolves over time if supportive care is provided. Fluid intake helps counteract dehydration.

Preventive measures for Tomato Fever

Since Tomato fever is contagious, it is advisable to maintain a safe distance from the infected individual and prevent the scratching of blisters caused by the flu.

Proper rest, hygiene, and isolation are recommended for infected individuals. Further, the infected individual's utensils, clothes, and other items must be adequately sanitised.

