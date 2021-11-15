What is Norovirus? Check Symptoms, Preventive Measures, Treatment, and Incubation Period of the virus

With an impending third wave of COVID-19 in India, another highly contagious virus has been confirmed in Kerala's Wayanad district. At least 13 people have tested positive for Norovirus.

All confirmed cases are from a veterinary college in the Wayanad district. The highly infectious disease was reported in the state two weeks ago in the students who were living in hostels outside the college campus. Their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Alappuzha for testing.

Kerala government on Friday stated that the people must be vigilant about the new virus that is contagious and causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, "Currently there is no cause for concern but everyone should be vigilant. Activities including super chlorination are underway. Drinking water sources need to be ensured to be hygienic."

"Therefore, everyone should be aware of the disease and its means of prevention, " she added.

About Norovirus 2021

What is Norovirus?

It is a group of viruses that leads to gastrointestinal illness. It causes inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines, in addition to severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

The virus can be transferred from an infected to a healthy individual through contaminated surfaces or food. The virus can primarily be transmitted from oral-faecal.

A person can be infected with different varieties of norovirus several times in their lives, but developing immunity to one type doesn't provide protection against other varieties.

Norovirus Outbreak: When does the outbreak occur?

The outbreak can happen almost any time in a given year, however, much of the positive cases are registered between November to April.

Who are at risk of getting infected with Norovirus?

The virus can affect people across all age groups but is known to cause serious symptoms in children, the elderly and people with comorbidities.

Norovirus Symptoms and Incubation Period

The incubation period for Norovirus is 12 to 48 hours and the condition of the patient starts to get better within 1 to 3 days, provided that the treatment is provided on time. The symptoms of the highly contagious virus are as follows:

1- Diarrhoea

2- Vomiting

3- Stomach ache

4- Gastrointestinal problems

5- Fever

6- Headache

7- Body ache

Norovirus Treatment: What are the available treatments to cure the virus?

While there is no specific treatment available to cure the virus, however, generic medications for diarrhoea and vomiting can help cure the disease. Infected individuals are also advised to drink a lot of water to help prevent dehydration.

How to prevent Norovirus?

Norovirus can be prevented by following the below-mentioned instructions:

1- Maintain hand hygiene, i.e., washing hands with soap and warm water before consuming food and after using the loo. Avoid sanitiser as alcohol doesn't kill the virus.

2- Disinfect your home with the help of a bleach-based home cleaner.

3- Avoid cooking meals for 48 hours if you are ill.

4- Use boiled water for drinking and cooking purposes.

5- Use chlorinated water for domestic use.

6- Thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables before consuming them.

7- Sea fish and shellfish such as crab and mussels must only be consumed after they are well cooked.

