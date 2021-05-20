COVID-19 Vaccine: Step-by-step registration process, vaccination appointment, documents required, side effects, and more

Ever since the Government of India started its Phase-3 vaccination drive against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Indians above the age of 18 years registered for the same. The vaccination drive started in full swing but people are now finding it difficult to book a slot as the demand has suddenly grown manifold.

While many are not aware of the registration process, others are driven by myths and misconceptions related to the COVID-19 vaccine. This article precisely describes all of that.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccination online?

People can register themselves for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on the Co-WIN portal as well as the Aarogya Setu app. Below we have provided instructions for the same.

Co-WIN Portal

1- Visit the Co-WIN website (www.cowin.gov.in/home) and click on the 'Register/Sign In Yourself' tab at the top right corner of your screen.

2- You will now be redirected to a new page. Enter your mobile number and click on 'Get OTP'. Once received, enter the OTP to complete the verification process.

3- Enter credentials as asked such as name, gender, year of birth, and upload photo ID proof. Click on register.

4- Once the registration process is completed, you can schedule an appointment.

5- You will now receive the appointment details such as place, date and time of registration on your registered mobile number.

Aarogya Setu App

1- Open Aarogya Setu app. Click on the 'Co-WIN' tab in the top right corner.

2- Tap on 'Vaccination (Login/Register)'.

3- Enter your mobile number and click on the 'Proceed To Verify' tab.

4- You will now receive an OTP. Enter OTP and submit it.

5- Enter credentials as asked such as name, gender, year of birth, and upload photo ID proof.

6- You will now be able to schedule your appointment. You will now receive the appointment details such as place, date and time of registration on your registered mobile number.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination offline?

If you are unable to get yourself registered for the COVID-19 vaccine online, you can contact local government health workers for on the spot registration, appointment, verification and vaccination on the same day only on Government CVC. You will need to carry your mobile phone and a photo ID to get yourself vaccinated against COVID-19.

It is to be noted that the same mobile number can be used to book an appointment for 4 people.

COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Once you get vaccinated either online or offline, you will receive a provisional certificate after the first dose. Upon completion of the second dose, you will receive a message on your registered mobile number for the same with a link attached to it to download the digital certificate of vaccination for your perusal. This certificate can be then be saved in the DigiLocker.

Documents required for COVID-19 vaccine registration

Any of the below-mentioned photo ID proof can be submitted at the time of COVID-19 vaccine registration:

1- Aadhar Card

2- Driving License

3- PAN Card

4- Passport

5- Voter ID

6- Bank or Post Office passbooks

7- Pension document

8- Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central or State Governments, PSUs, or Public Limited Companies

9- MGNREGA Job Card

10- Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

11- Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Side effects after getting vaccinated against COVID-19

We have below-mentioned the possible side effects that people may experience after getting vaccinated against COVID-19. These, however, should go away within a few days.

1- Mild headache and fever

2- Irritability

3- Injection site pain and swelling

The people are advised to get a second jab even if they have experienced side effects from the first dose unless the doctor advises otherwise.

Covishield: Mild symptoms such as injection site tenderness and pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills, arthralgia, and nausea may be experienced.

Covaxin: Mild symptoms such as injection site pain and swelling, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, dizziness-giddiness, tremor, sweating, cold, and cough may be experienced.

Contraindications for COVID-19 vaccine

1- People with a history of:

(a) Anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

(b) Immediate or delayed-onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items, etc.

2- Pregnancy & Lactation: To date, pregnant and lactating women have not been part of any COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. Therefore, women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy, and lactating women should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

3- Provisional / temporary contraindications: Vaccination to be deferred for 4-8 weeks after recovery for the below-mentioned people.

(a) People with active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

(b) SARS-COV-2 patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma.

(c) Acutely unwell and hospitalized (with or without intensive care) patients due to any illness.

COVID-19 cases in India

As of 20 May 2021, India reported 22,355,440 active cases with 3,129,878 recovered cases and 287,122 deaths.

#CoronaVirusUpdates:



State-wise details of Total Confirmed #COVID19 cases (till 20 May, 2021, 8 AM)



➡️States with 1-70000 confirmed cases

➡️States with 70001-730000 confirmed cases

➡️States with 730000+ confirmed cases

➡️Total no. of confirmed cases so far #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/4EM5WzbNgT — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 20, 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

1- Can a person get vaccinated against COVID-19 without registration?

No, a person cannot get vaccinated without registration.

2- Is it compulsory for all to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

As of now, vaccination against COVID-19 is voluntary. It is, however, advisable to get vaccinated in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

3- Can a person roam without a mask after getting vaccinated against COVID-19?

No. Even after getting vaccinated, one must adhere to the COVID-19 protocols such as wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and maintaining social distancing.

4- Is one dose of vaccine sufficient?

No, two doses of vaccine must be taken by an individual at a gap of 28 days to complete the vaccination schedule.

5- Is it mandatory to submit a photo ID during the registration?

Yes, photo ID is important for both the registration and verification at the session site to ensure that the intended person is vaccinated.

List of COVID-19 vaccines available in India