What is Myositis, the Autoimmune Condition Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Suffering From?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular actress who has appeared in Pushpa: The Rise and The Family Man, recently revealed that she’s been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, myositis.

Myositis isn’t a particular disease but rather a group of conditions. Myositis simply means inflammation in the muscles.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with myositis. Here’s what she said:

"A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."

"This too shall pass," she wrote at the end. Fans and celebrities have been sending their best wishes to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and praying for her recovery.

Myositis is a rare condition, and so most people are unaware of it. Read on to know what myositis is and everything about its causes, symptoms, and treatment.

Also read: World Arthritis Day 2022: Symptoms, Theme, History, Significance and other details

Myositis: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatments

What is Myositis?

Myositis is any condition that causes inflammation in the muscles. Myositis can affect people of all age groups, and the condition gets worse with progression. There are three types of myositis:

Polymyositis: It affects multiple muscles in the body, like the shoulders, hips, and thighs. Polymyositis is more common in people between the ages of 30 and 60, especially women.

Dermatomyositis: This type is also more common in women and also affects children. Dermatomyositis affects muscles as well as the skin, causing a rash.

Inclusion body myositis (IBM): This type of myositis is more common in men and mainly affects the muscles of the forearms and legs. IBM causes difficulty in standing and holding objects. It can also affect the swallowing ability (dysphagia). IBM is much harder to treat as well.

Also Read: What is Myasthenia Gravis? Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Causes of Myositis

Myositis is mainly caused by a compromised immune system, where it begins attacking the healthy muscles. Other causes of myositis include infections, injuries, and medication side effects. However, myositis can affect even completely healthy individuals.

Symptoms of Myositis

Chronic weakness in muscles

Pain in muscles

Swelling in muscles

Feeling sick all the time

Weight loss

Night sweats

Difficulty swallowing

Painful rash

The main symptoms of myositis are chronic fatigue and painful muscles for no apparent reason. This can make daily tasks like eating, walking, bathing, and even sleeping difficult.

Also Read: What is Lumpy Skin Disease? Know Symptoms, Prevention and Treatment Here

Treatment of Myositis

Most types of myositis resolve on their own with rest and recovery, but those that don’t require a combination of steroids and physical therapy.

Steroids are given in tablet or injection form and are the most effective way of treating myositis. Immune system-suppressing drugs also work well to treat myositis.

Once the pain subsides, doctors prescribe exercise and physiotherapy. They reduce swelling and stiffness and strengthen the muscles.