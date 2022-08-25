What is Lumpy Skin Disease? Know Symptoms, Prevention and Treatment Here

Lumpy Skin Disease: Lumpy skin disease is an infectious disease that is caused by the Lumpy Skin Disease Virus or LSDV, which belongs to the Capripoxvirus genus and the Poxviridae family. This disease is characterised by high fever, nodules on the skin, and superficial swollen lymph nodes.

We will be learning about the Lumpy Skin disease, its symptoms, treatment, prevention and the latest news here.

What is Lumpy Skin Disease?

Lumpy Skin Disease or LSD is a disease of cattle and is caused due to Capripox virus that belongs to the Poxviridae family. This virus is also known as the Neethling Virus.

Lumpy Skin Disease was first identified in southern regions of Africa and Madagascar in the year 1929, it was restricted to the African continent, but in recent years it has spread to Middle Eastern countries, southern Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Lumpy Skin Disease - Latest News

Lumpy Skin Disease has been detected in large numbers in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and UP, which has caused panic among cattle owners of these states.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered temporary bans on cattle fairs in Uttar Pradesh after a large number of cattle got infected with Lumpy Skin Disease recently.

Lumpy Skin Disease - Symptoms

The symptoms of Lumpy Skin Disease are as follows:

High Fever of 41°C

Swollen Lymph Nodes

The appearance of multiple Nodules on the skin ( up to 5 cm in diameter)

Discharge from eyes and nose.

Loss of movement or lameness

Lumpy Skin Disease - Incubation Period

The incubation period for Lumpy Skin Disease is around four to fourteen days after the infection. The initial symptom is a high fever which is followed by swelling in limbs.

There is the presence of enlarged superficial lymph nodes during this period.

The nodules appear next and are the most defining characteristic of this disease. These nodules may become necrotic and ulcerate, increasing the risk of flystrike.

Note: Flystrike is a condition in which the flies lay eggs on the animal skin, and the hatching maggots eat into the skin as they grow up. It is a potentially fatal infection for the animal.

Lumpy Skin Disease - Hosts

Lumpy skin disease infects cattle and buffalo, especially the water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis).

Lumpy Skin Disease - Mode of Transmission

The lumpy skin disease has been found to be transmitted by mechanical vectors such as bites of ticks and certain species of flies. It can also be transmitted through contact with saliva, nasal discharges or semen.

Lumpy Skin Disease - Prevention

The prevention of lumpy skin disease can be done by following these steps.

Quarantine of suspected cattle

Vaccination of cattle

Culling of infected cattle

Lumpy Skin Disease - Treatment

There is no specific treatment for the virus, and the best way to prevent infection is to vaccinate the cattle.

Lumpy Skin Disease - Recovery

It can take several months for the cattle to recover from the Lumpy Skin Disease; in most cases, the recovery period is prolonged by the secondary infections that occur.

In some cases, the complete recovery of an infected animal may take up to 6 months.

Lumpy Skin Disease - Will it affect Humans?

Lumpy Skin Disease is restricted to only cattle and buffaloes and is therefore not infectious to humans.

Lumpy Skin Disease - Financial Implications

Lumpy skin disease has financial implications as it causes the hide of the animal to become infected, which causes damage to the hide and damaged hide has reduced commercial value.