World Arthritis Day 2022: Symptoms, Theme, History, Significance and other details

World Arthritis Day 2022 theme: World Arthritis Day is observed every year on October 12 to raise awareness about the prevailing impact of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases which are also known as RMDs. World Arthritis Day activities and various other events are also organized on this day to initiate organisations and advocates to bring the cases of arthritis and inform about preventive measures. World Arthritis Day 2022 on October 12 also encourages people to come forward and share their experiences about living with this disease.

As the world observed World Arthritis Day 2022, check its theme, history, significance, and symptoms for early diagnosis.

What is Arthritis?

Arthritis is a disease that affects the joints and its frequent symptoms are joint pain, swelling, redness on the skin, stiffness, and reduced motion in the affected joints. Notably, Arthritis in itself is an umbrella term for more than 100 types of rheumatic disease. Arthritis usually occurs with age and tends to affect the fingers, hips, and knees.

World Arthritis Day 2022: What are the symptoms of Arthritis?

Some of the early symptoms of Arthritis are:

1. Swelling and Tenderness

When joints become painful because of arthritis, they can also swell which further results in joint inflammation. The swelling also restricts the movement of the patient.

2. Redness

Because of the excessive pain in the joints which is the result of arthritis, some patients may also notice redness around the joints.

3. Joint Pain

Joint pain is the first sign of arthritis. The patient must visit the doctor immediately for further treatment and to be aware of the measures to avoid the pain from increasing.

4. Stiffness in bones in morning

Some patients might also experience stiffness in their bones, particularly in the morning. The stiffness and the pain might increase when it rains or if there is a change in humidity.

#WorldArthritisDay is held annually on 12 October. #WAD aims to help raise awareness of the existence and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, often referred to as #RMDs.

Join us in raising awareness. Share, like, and comment your thoughts and experiences. pic.twitter.com/XHptFyVmqh — World Arthritis Day (@ArthritisDay) October 4, 2022

World Arthritis Day 2022 Theme

The theme of World Arthritis Day 2022 is ‘It’s in your hands, take action’. The theme of arthritis day aims to raise awareness about the disease among caregivers, patients, and the general public. World Arthritis Day demands urgent steps to be taken regarding the disease, while also keeping in mind modern science and its advanced technology which may also make eradicating the disease a possibility.

World Arthritis Day History

The first traces of arthritis disease goes back to 4500 BC and was a frequent occurrence among prehistoric people. It was way later in 1859 that the name ‘rheumatoid arthritis’ was coined by Dr. Alfred Baring Garrod, a British rheumatologist.

The first World Arthritis Day was observed in 1996 with the collaboration of The Arthritis and Rheumatism International Foundation. The day aimed at creating awareness by bringing the focus of the world to a painful and silent disease that affects people all over the world.

World Arthritis Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Slogans, Hashtags, Wishes to share on October 12