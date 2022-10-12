World Arthritis Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Slogans, Hashtags, Wishes to share on October 12

World Arthritis Day wishes: The world celebrates Arthritis Day every year on October 12 to raise awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. World Arthritis Day 2022 also highlights the impact of these diseases on one’s life and aims at educating people about the early symptoms and the preventive measures so that the disease is diagnosed at the right time without any further complications.

Check World Arthritis Day 2022 quotes, messages, slogans, hashtags, wishes and share them to spread awareness about the disease on October 12.

World Arthritis Day 2022: What is Arthritis and what are the symptoms?

Arthritis is a painful disease that affects one or more joints of the human body. Arthritis leads to joint pain and stiffness, further hampering the day-to-day activities of the individual. If not treated at the right time, arthritis can reduce one’s range of movement and can even make it difficult to sit up straight. Symptoms of Arthritis usually worsen with age.

Some of the early symptoms of Arthritis are pain in joints, Redness around the joints, swelling and tenderness, and stiffness in the joints, particularly in the morning. Noticing and treating the early symptoms of Arthritis will help in dealing with the painful disease at an early stage.

#WorldArthritisDay is held annually on 12 October. #WAD aims to help raise awareness of the existence and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, often referred to as #RMDs.

Join us in raising awareness. Share, like, and comment your thoughts and experiences. pic.twitter.com/XHptFyVmqh — World Arthritis Day (@ArthritisDay) October 4, 2022

World Arthritis Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. Happy World Arthritis Day to everyone. Let us make everyone aware of this health issue that can make our lives difficult and still.

2. On the occasion of World Arthritis Day, let us take an oath that we are going to make more and more people aware of it so that they can have a better life.

3. Arthritis has the power to make our lives slow and painful and we cannot let that happen to us. Warm greetings on World Arthritis Day to everyone.

4. Arthritis can put our mobility to rest and can change our lives beyond imagination. Don’t let that happen. Warm wishes on World Arthritis Day.

5. Warm greetings on World Arthritis Day to everyone. Don’t let this disease ruin our beautiful life for us and for our loved ones.

World Arthritis Day 2022 Quotes

1.What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.— Julie Hall

2. Courage isn’t always a roar; sometimes it’s a quiet voice at the end of the day saying I’ll try again tomorrow. — Amanda Thurow

3. We don’t know how strong we really are until being strong is the only choice.— Jadine Sayer

4. I don't deserve this award, but I have arthritis and I don't deserve that either- Jack Benny

5. The 1,000 mile journey begins with the first step. Begin, the rest is easy.— John Wilson

