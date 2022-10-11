International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Image, Status to share on Oct 11

International Girl Child Day Message: International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated every year on October 11 to raise awareness about the significance of equal opportunity that must be provided to girls. International Day of the Girl Child 2022 aims to show that girls have more power and potential than the world realizes. Girl Child Day also sheds light on the fact that the preference of having a boy over a girl still prevails and how unfair the practice is.

Check International Day of the Girl Child 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, WhatsApp Status, photos below and share them with your social groups, family, and friends to raise awareness about gender equality on October 11.

International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Why the day is celebrated on October 11?

International Day of Girl Child was first celebrated on October 11, 2012, and this year will mark the 10th anniversary of the global event. The idea for Girl Child Day grew out of a campaign ‘Because I am a Girl Campaign’ by an NGO.

Canada was the first country to propose a resolution on the International Day of the Girl Child in front of the United Nations. UNGA in 2011 voted to pass a resolution adopting October 11, 2012, as the inaugural International Day of the Girl.

When girls are given the opportunity to thrive, not only do their lives change but so do their communities.



On Tuesday's #DayOfTheGirl, @UNICEF is calling for more investment to help girls achieve their full potential & become positive changemakers. https://t.co/wXGpilgHxS pic.twitter.com/vDOMl2lokR — United Nations (@UN) October 10, 2022

International Day of the Girl Child Activities

International Day of the Girl Child on October 11 can be celebrated by organizing various campaigns, and seminars to promote the understanding of gender equality. Those who want to significantly contribute towards the cause can get involved with the organizations and NGOs that have been working towards making every girl an independent and strong individual.

International Day of the Girl activities can also involve reading inspiring women authors, shopping at a local woman-owned business, donating clothing, school supplies, and other items, and making scrapbooks of your achievements among others.

International Day of the Girl Child 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. “International Day of the Girls Child reminds us that it is our responsibility to give them the importance they deserve and work together for their happier lives.”

2. “World will be a better place to live the day girl child is as happy as the other gender. Let us work in synergy to make this dream come true. Happy International Day of the Girls Child.”

3. “May this world become a safer and happier place for the girl children to live happily. Warm wishes on International Girl Child Day.”

4. “It has been long that girl child has been discriminated…. It has been long that they have been suffering….. Let us get their honour back and make it a Happy International Day of the Girl Child."

5. “An educated woman has the power to educate the whole family…. Empower the girl child!!!”

International Day of the Girl Child 2022 Poster Messages

1. Girl Child is the sweetest blessing and most beautiful creation of God.

2. Blessed are those parents who are gifted with a girl child who is a bundle of joy and a ray of hope.

3. Girl child needs us.

4. Let us make this International Day of the Girls Child more meaningful by giving the girl child a safe world to live in

5. They have the power to reach where they want…. Respect them…. Save the girl child

International Day of the Girl Child 2022 Quotes

1. “Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world.” — Marilyn Monroe

2. "We are either going to have a future where women lead the way to make peace with the Earth or we are not going to have a human future at all." — Vandana Shiva

3. “To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter.” — Euripides

4. “I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles.” — Audrey Hepburn

5. "There are two powers in the world; one is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women." — Malala Yousafzai

