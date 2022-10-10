World Mental Health Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, hashtags, motivational messages for WhatsApp to share on Oct 10

Mental Health wishes: World Mental Health Day has become one of the most significant events in the current times. As the world battled the COVID pandemic in the last two years, mental health problems were seen to take a place on every table of discussion. World Mental Health Day 2022 is observed on October 10 to provide a space and day to talk about various mental health problems and encourage the mental well-being of those around us.

World Mental Health Day 2022 Wishes, hashtags, quotes, motivational messages shared on this day with your family, friends, and loved ones can further help in spreading the message of mental well-being.

As the world celebrates World Health Day 2022 on October 10, check the quotes, messages, wishes, hashtags, posters that can be shared on this day to spread the message.

World Mental Health Day 2022: Why Mental Health Day is celebrated?

The main agenda of World Mental Health Day is to help think beyond the old perceptions and remove the stigma around mental health problems. World Mental Health Day encourages people to come forward so that others with the same issues get the courage to talk about how they feel.

As society evolves, World Mental Health Day aims at reminding people that whatever they are feeling, they don’t have to face it alone, and the sooner the diagnosis is, the right treatment at the right time can be life-altering.

Tips for good mental health:



🏋🏽 Exercise regularly

🍲 Eat healthily

😴 Get enough sleep

🍺 Limit alcohol intake

🗣 Talk about your feelings



More resources from @who on Monday's #WorldMentalHealthDay: https://t.co/JikWPQI7fG pic.twitter.com/na54il1tkn — United Nations (@UN) October 9, 2022

World Mental Health Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. Warm wishes on World Mental Health Day to you…. Let us promise ourselves that we will never take mental health lightly.

2. Sometimes medicines are not what we need but we need peace of mind, peace of soul for a happy and healthy life…. Happy World Mental Health Day.

3. A mentally healthy person can only be a happy person…. Wishing a very Happy World Mental Health Day.

4. There is nothing as complicated as your own web of thoughts…. Practice meditation and peace…. Happy World Mental Health Day.

5. Let us make each and everyone aware that mental health needs our attention…. Wishing a very Happy World Mental Health Day.

World Mental Health Day Quotes 2022

1. "Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." – Albus Dumbledore

2. “There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.” – John Green

3. "Nothing can dim the light that shines from within." — Maya Angelou

4. "You can be everything. You can be the infinite amount of things that people are." — Kesha

5. "There is no standard normal. Normal is subjective. There are seven billion versions of normal on this planet. — Matt Haig

