What is SOAR Progamme? India Rolls Out Massive AI Skilling for Schools

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has initiated the SOAR Programme (Skilling for AI Readiness) to equip Indian school students from Class 6 through Class 12—and teachers—within the school system with the fundamental knowledge and practical skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The nationwide initiative is intended to ready India's young generations for a technology-powered future and establish the nation as a world leader in AI preparedness starting at the school level itself. What is the SOAR Programme? SOAR - Skilling for AI Readiness, is a new education program brought forth by the MSDE. Its objective is to provide basic AI literacy, healthy usage habits, and aspirational learning to students of different age groups in schools. It emphasizes not just technical skill building but curiosity, critical thinking, and ethical appreciation of how AI changes our world.

Key Features of the SOAR Programme 1. Target Audience Class 6 to Class 12 students from across India. Teachers and educators who will be imparting AI learning within the schools. 2. Three-Module Student Framework The student curriculum under SOAR is structured into three progressively developing learning modules: AI to be Aware: This initial module exposes students to the domain of AI, its common usages in day-to-day life, and the various technologies that lie behind it. AI to Acquire At this level, the students begin to comprehend the basic operations of AI systems, such as programming fundamentals, machine learning basics, neural networks, and natural language processing. AI to Aspire: The module addresses applied aspects of AI, ethical usage of AI, security issues, and career avenues in future AI and technology industries encouraging higher-order thinking.

3. Teacher Upskilling through 'AI for Educators' A dedicated 45-hour professional learning module titled "AI for Educators" has been designed to equip educators with the knowledge and competencies required to guide students through their AI learning journey. This ensures that AI education integration is scalable and sustainable within schools across the country. 4. The Blended Learning Model For the purpose of providing students with a practical, experiential learning experience, SOAR integrates theoretical learning through online classes with hands-on, interactive workshops. The establishment of AI clubs and laboratories in schools facilitates experiential learning. 5. Industry Alignment & Content Design To guarantee that the program is compliant with local needs yet meets international standards, the curriculum was developed under advice from education leaders, artificial intelligence practitioners, and technology experts.

Curriculum Focus Areas Introduction to AI technologies

Coding fundamentals and logical thinking

Exploring generative AI and machine learning models

Learning about neural networks and data processing

AI ethics and ethical innovation

Cybersecurity basics and internet protection

Real-world applications and job-readiness opportunities The broad reach of the curriculum not only enables students to grasp how AI works, but it also allows them to explore how it impacts the economy, society, and innovation. Creativity, empathy, and collaboration are also emphasized in order to develop responsible AI use. Part in National Development Objectives 1. Narrowing the Digital Gap SOAR is imagined as an extension to underserved regions, filling gaps of systemic access for education in advanced technology. It makes sure that students get equal opportunities of exposure and access in rural, semi-urban, and remote districts equivalent to AI education.

2. Skill Impact Bond (SIB) for Financing To support this broad deployment, the MSDE has secured $14.4 million through a Skill Impact Bond, an innovative financing tool created to deliver evidence-based training with multi-stakeholder buy-in and quantifiable outcomes. 3. KaushalVerse Integration The government launched KaushalVerse, a business digital portal that simplifies skill-based learning, testing, and communication, alongside SOAR. By providing students with access to learning material and following their progress on one digital platform, it strengthens SOAR. 4. Integration with National Missions To accomplish the objective of Skill India, celebrate its decennial, and empower "Viksit Bharat 2047," long-term India's development as a developed, technologically developed nation, SOAR is necessary. It sets young Indians at the center of future global innovation.

Leadership Quotes Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the national significance of the SOAR initiative, saying that it is working to "create the world's largest network of young learners skilled in AI". He highlighted that acquiring AI as a skill is not just a technical know-how—it's about preparing the next generation to design the future of technology in a responsible and intelligent manner. The SOAR Programme is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India's educational horizon. It's not about learning another lesson—it's about raising a whole generation who will spearhead the global initiative on ethical, innovative, and human-centered use of Artificial Intelligence. India, through this program, is empowering its students—be it from rural or urban areas, or wherever they are—equipping them with the ability to think creatively, act ethically, and innovate boldly in an AI-driven world.