What is the difference between a parrot and a parakeet?

There are many fascinating and diverse creatures on planet Earth. One of these fascinating creatures are birds. They come in different shapes, sizes, and colours and are admired for their beauty, grace, and intelligence.

Parrots and parakeets are two of the most popular birds kept as pets. While both birds belong to the same family, they are distinct in their physical appearance, behaviour, and habitat.

In this article, we will take a look at the difference between a parrot and a parakeet.

Difference between parrot and parakeet

While both parrots and parakeets belong to the same family- Psittacidae, there are many differences between the two. Here are some of the major differences between parrots and parakeets:

Appearance-

Parrots are known for their colourful feathers, strong beaks, and ability to mimic human speech. They come in different sizes, with the largest being the macaw and the smallest being the parrotlet.

Parakeets, on the other hand, are small to medium-sized birds known for their slender bodies, long tails, and vibrant colours.

Parakeets have noticeably longer tails, whereas parrots have shorter tails.

Behaviour-

There are 15 species of parakeets, and every one of them can mimic human speech and behaviour.

There are over 370 species of parrots in the world. Not all, but many of them can mimic human speech.

Parakeets are said to be more affectionate than parrots. They can easily develop a deep bond with their humans.

Both parrots and parakeets are energetic and social birds. Parrots are said to be more intelligent and trainable than parakeets.

An average parrot is known to be louder than an average parakeet.

Life Span-

The lifespan of a parrot is around 80 years, whereas a parakeet lives around 5-15 years. However, it is important to note that the lifespan of both birds will vary according to the different species.

Because of their size, parrots require big cages and spacious areas for their activities. On the other hand, parakeets are smaller in size and do not require as much space as parrots.

To sum up, the primary difference between a parrot and a parakeet is their size and ability to mimic human speech. Parrots are larger birds with a more robust beak and many species have the ability to mimic human speech. In comparison, parakeets are smaller birds with slender bodies and vibrant colours. Every species of parakeet mimics human speech. However, both parrots and parakeets are intelligent and social birds that require interaction and care from their owners. We hope that this article was helpful in explaining the differences between parrots and parakeets. So, if you are planning to get yourself a bird, you know which one to get.

