What is the VISA Waiver Visitor VISA? List of Eligible Countries and Territories

The Visa Waiver Visitor Visa, better referred to as the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), is an entry facilitation program that enables tourists from specified countries to visit certain countries—the United States foremost among them—on a short-term basis without the need for a conventional visa prior to arrival. The program aims to encourage tourism and business travel while supporting high levels of security. Under the VWP, participating travelers can travel to the host nation (say, the U.S.) for up to 90 days for tourism, visiting business meetings, or simply transiting to another country. In lieu of a visa, the traveler needs to apply and be approved through an electronic travel authorization system, for instance, the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) in the U.S., before entering.

The Visa Waiver Program cuts down on bureaucratic costs to travelers and facilitates streamlined border control with the promise of security through robust screening processes. Individuals who do not qualify under the eligibility criteria or do not fall within the specified restricted categories are required to procure a classic visitor visa. Key Features of the Visa Waiver Visitor Visa Program Length of Stay: Typically up to 90 days per visit for tourism, business, or transit.

Electronic Authorization: Visitors need to obtain travel authorization through an online system (such as ESTA) before they travel.

Security Screening: Additional screening and vetting for qualified travelers through risk-based procedures.

Reciprocity: Partner countries need to provide U.S. citizens with similar visa-free travel.

Exclusions: Visitors who have visited specific restricted countries previously or have dual nationality with specific countries may be excluded.

Eligible Countries and Territories Under the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (As of 2025) The U.S. Visa Waiver Program comprises 42 nations that are mostly typified by developed economies with solid passport and border security standards. Europe (Most of the EU nations except Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Romania) Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom Asia-Pacific Australia

Brunei

Japan

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan Americas and Middle East

Chile

Israel

Qatar Special Visa Waiver Programs for U.S. Territories Guam and Northern Mariana Islands: Maintain an independent Visa Waiver Program permitting citizens of another 12 nations (including Hong Kong and China) to enter for short-term periods without a visa. American Samoa: Excluded from the U.S. Visa Waiver Program and has its own specific entry conditions, such as electronic authorizations for citizens of Visa Waiver nations. Eligibility Requirements and Restrictions In order to travel on the Visa Waiver Visitor Visa program, visitors must:

Possess a current passport from a permitted country.

Possess an approved electronic travel authorization (i.e., ESTA for the United States).

Visit for tourist, business, or transit.

Not have visited specific prohibited countries (i.e., Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, North Korea, Cuba, Libya, Somalia, Yemen) after given dates.

Not have dual nationality from the excluded nations like Cuba, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Sudan, or Syria.

Be subject to health and security screening procedures.