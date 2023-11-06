Timed Out Dismissal in Cricket: There are ten methods of dismissal in cricket. Some are common, like bowled, caught and leg before wicket, while others are obscure, like retired and hit wicket. However, there is one method of dismissal that served only as a rule on paper until now.

It was never followed, as there were only 6 occasions of it occurring in first-class cricket and none in international cricket. This rule we’re referring to is the “Timed Out” method of dismissal. Check here the meaning of and technicality behind the out timed out rule of losing a wicket.

What is Timed Out in Cricket? Angelo Mathews’ Controversial Dismissal EXPLAINED

No known batsman had ever lost their wicket due to being timed out and the first instance of this bizarre dismissal happened on the biggest stage of cricket - the ODI World Cup 2023.

In match 38 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Angelo Mathews (SL) took too long to be ready to face the ball. This was appealed by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mathews was given out by the umpire.

As per ICC rules, if a player takes longer than the allocated time (usually 2 or 3 minutes) to take his position on the pitch after the fall of a wicket, he is viable to lose his wicket by getting timed out. No bowler is given credit for the wicket.

You often see players fully dressed and running onto the field once a wicket falls because of this rule only.

What Happened to Angelo Mathews in World Cup Match SL vs BAN? Why was he timed out?

As per the rules of ICC, an incoming batter has 3 minutes (2 minutes in ODI World Cup 2023) to walk to the pitch and be ready to bat. If he fails to meet the requirement, he is liable to be given out timed out.

In the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, SL’s Angelo Mathews faced issues with his helmet and exceeded the time limit.

This was appealed by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, resulting in the umpire giving out to Angelo Mathews.

Mathews lost his wicket without facing a single ball, and the incident ignited a storm in the cricket world.

How many times has Timed Out been used in Cricket history?

Until November 2023, there were only six instances of timed out wickets in cricket. All 6 occurred in first-class cricket, and none in Test, ODI or T20I cricket. Angelo Mathews scripted history with his bizarre dismissal when he became the first player in international cricket to be given out through timed out, even though he had genuine reasons as his helmet strap malfunctioned. But rules are rules in the eyes of the match officials.