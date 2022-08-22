What is Tomato Flu? Early symptoms, Treatment & Preventive Measures

Researchers and Medical Experts in India are on a run to find cure for the newly emerged Tomato Flu. Tomato Flu or Tomato Fever is a viral disease reported in India since May. The first case of the ailment was recorded around the boundaries of Kollam district, Kerala. And as of now, around 90 cases are identified in the parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

Tomato Flu, the rare infection, has been affecting kids below five year. According to The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, Tomato Flu is contagious, self-limiting and there are no specific drugs to treat. However, this possibly new variant of the viral hand, foot and mouth disease is not life threatening.

Tomato flu is unrelated to Covid-19. Affects children below 5 yrs; Symptoms include large red blisters. No need to panic, as it is endemic to parts of Kerala.



DHO’s bordering Kerala have been advised to strictly monitor the situation and report any untoward developments. — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 11, 2022

Let's keep up on all the information in and around Tomato Flu like symptoms, preventive measures and more to curb the spread of Tomato Flu.

What is Tomato Flu?

Tomato Flu, the new outbreak in India is an uncommon viral disease. One of a kind of hand, mouth and foot disease, this ailment got its name because of the eruption of red colored painful blisters that expands to the size of tomatoes. This rare disease is caused by intestinal viruses. Children aged between 1-9 are more prone to Tomato Flu or Tomato Fever as adults usually have stronger immunity power and metabolism to protect themselves.

What are the symptoms of Tomato Flu?

Medical experts believe that Tomato Flu could be a development of chikungunya or dengue fever in children. As per reports, the early symptoms of Tomato Flu is similar to any other viral infection. Like,

Sudden increase in body temperature

Severe body ache

Skin redness or rashes with constant itching.

Painful blisters

Fatigue and dizziness.

Some other signs of Tomato Flu in a person are painful sores in mouth, rashes and itching on hands, feets and buttocks, joint swelling, nausea and dehydration. Tomato Flu is often mistaken with coronavirus because of similar signs, however experts have cleared that this virus is not related to SARS-CoV-2.

What is the treatment for Tomato Flu?

As reported, Tomato Flu or Tomato fever is a self-limiting disease which means that it tends to go on its own, without any medications. Hence, there are no specific drugs available in the market to treat or cure the condition. Patients infected with the rare disease are advised to be kept in isolation as it is easily communicable and spreads fast from one person to another.

The primary treatment given to the patient suffering from Tomato Flu or Tomato Fever is similar to Chikungunya or Dengue. To maintain the hydration level, patients are given plenty of fluids along with a balanced diet. To decrease the body temperature, common medicines like paracetamol or aspirin are prescribed to lower the body temperature and body ache.

Also, the patients are advised to refrain from scratching blisters or rashes and practice good personal hygiene, including ot water sponge to get rid of the rash.

How to prevent Tomato Flu?

The idea of taking preventive measures against Tomatu Flu is to control its spread. And the list of methods and easy practices to limit the expand of the disease are as follows:

Proper sanitation and hygienic surroundings should be given importance.

Tomato Flu is rarely fatal, still medical attention is required.

It is advised to practice isolation in case of infection.

Infection children should avoid any sort of contact with others.

Scratching blisters and rashes should be avoided.

Kids with infection should be given warm showers or baths.

Provide a balanced diet with proper rest for speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the count of Tomato Flu patients is above 85. In which 26 children aged up to 10 years & other infected kids are reported to be of below 5 years.