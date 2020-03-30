WhatsApp: Here's why the status limit has been set to 15 seconds for the Indian users

p>In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Modi announced 21 days countrywide lockdown. Amidst the lockdown, people started using social media more to pass their time. This, in turn, has increased load on the servers in India. Thus, the Facebook-owned online messaging platform WhatsApp took the decision to set a time limit for the videos that are posted as WhatsApp statuses. However, this limit is for Indian users only and currently, WhatsApp has 400 million user base in India. Indian users of WhatsApp will now be able to post only 15 seconds video on their statuses from earlier 30 seconds.

"You can no longer send videos to WhatsApp Status if they are longer than 16 seconds: only videos having a duration of 15 seconds will be allowed. This is happening in India and it's probably an initiative to reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures," WAbetainfo tweeted.

It must be noted that this feature has been rolled out for some Indian users and will be rolled out to all the Indian users in several batches. Till then some Indian users will be able to post videos longer than 15 seconds as their WhatsApp statuses. However, WAbetainfo has stated that this decision is temporary to reduce the traffic on Internet servers and has assured about the restoration of full functionality in the future.

You will be surprised to know that not only WhatsApp but other tech giants too are trying to reduce the load on servers in India. YouTube has also reduced the bit rate of all the videos streams for a period of 30 days. This means that YouTube has changed the streaming quality from High Definition to Standard Definition to reduce the network load in India. Earlier, the streaming quality of YouTube videos depends on Internet speed. However, with Standard Definition as default, the streaming quality of the videos on YouTube will be 480p unless the user changes the streaming quality manually.

