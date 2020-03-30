PM-CARES Fund: Ram Nath Kovind, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and more donated for coronavirus cause

As the world is going through coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Modi announced the creation of PM-CARES Fund (P

rime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund

) to combat novel coronavirus. People can contribute through PM-CARES Fund to

strengthen disaster management capacities and to encourage research on protecting the citizens.

Prime Minister Modi, in a series of tweets, stated that people from all walks of life expressed their desires to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted and accepts micro-donations too. He has also appealed people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. PM Narendra Modi is the Chairman of PM-CARES Fund while Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are the members of PM-CARES Fund. You can visit www.pmindia.gov.in to contribute to PM-CARES Fund using credit/debit cards, UPI, net banking and NEFT.

After the setup of PM-Cares Fund, several people and organizations from diverse fields started donating. Here’s a list of personalities and organizations who have contributed in PM-CARES Fund so far:

Ram Nath Kovind

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has announced to contribute a month’s salary to PM-CARES Fund to combat the novel coronavirus. He has also appealed the citizens of India to donate for the PM-CARES Fund.

M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu donated a month’s salary to PM-CARES Fund to fight against the deadly virus. He has further appealed Rajya Sabha MPs to donate a months salary to PM-CARES Fund.

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also contributed a month’s salary to PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus.

The Tatas

Tata Trusts and Tata Sons have contributed INR 500 crore and 1,000 crores respectively. This sums up as INR 1,500 crores to PM-CARES Fund by Tatas to combat the COVID-19.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar donated INR 25 crore in the PM-CARES Fund. The actor took to twitter stating that it is the time when the lives of the people matters and anything and everything must be done in this regard.

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan contributed INR 30 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund to fight against the novel coronavirus.

Guru Randhawa

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa contributed INR 20 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund. The singer further appealed to help each other in the time of crises.

Indian Railways

The Railway Ministry of India has announced to donate INR 151 crores to PM-CARES Fund amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

CBSE Employees

To combat with the novel virus, Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE’s employees have announced to contribute INR 21 lakh collectively to PM-CARES Fund.

BCCI

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced to contribute INR 51 crore to PM-CARES Fund to combat COVID-19.

AAI Employees

The employees of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) have contributed INR 20 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

CBI officials

The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), have announced to donate a day’s salary to the PM-CARES Fund.

Virat Kohli

Captain of Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli has announced to donate for the coronavirus cause to PM-CARES Fund. However, he hasn’t disclosed the amount.

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has announced to donate for the coronavirus cause to PM-CARES Fund. However, she hasn’t disclosed the amount.

Ajinkya Rahane

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has announced to donate INR 10 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus.

Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP, Gautam Gambhir has announced to donate a month’s salary in addition to the 1 crore to PM-CARES Fund from MPLADS (MP Local Area Development Scheme).

Suresh Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has contributed INR 52 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund to combat the deadly disease.

Kumar Vishwas

Poet Kumar Vishwas contributed INR 5 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to combat the COVID-19 disease.

Gautam Adani

Billionaire Gautam Adani has also contributed INR 100 crore contribution by his group's philanthropy arm to PM-CARES Fund for the coronavirus cause.

JSW Group

The JSW Group has also announced to donate INR 100 crore for the coronavirus cause to PM-CARES Fund.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The Kotak Mahindra Bank will donate INR 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus disease.

Paytm

India’s payments and financial services platform Paytm announced to contribute INR 500 crore to PM-CARES Fund. The company has urged its uses to donate for the coronavirus cause and for every contribution through Paytm, the company will contribute 10 rupees.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, it is high time that we as responsible citizens must contribute to PM-CARES Fund for the ones in dire needs. It is the time when the lives of the people matters above anything. Let us contribute as much as we can for a healthier India.

