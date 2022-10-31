WhatsApp Update 2022: Check what new you can add to your group chat, here

WhatsApp and its amazing features have received a new addition. WhatsApp has released a new update following the release of a new feature that allows users to apply a blur effect to images. This new underdeveloped WhatsApp Desktop beta feature will display profile photos of group participants.

The new WhatsApp beta feature update for iOS 22.18.0.72 is still in the works. According to the blog Wabetainfo, WhatsApp intends to include such profile icons alongside message bubbles in a future update of the iOS beta app.

Source: WaBetaInfo

When receiving a message in a group, the profile photo of group members will appear, as shown in the screenshot above. If a group member does not have a profile picture or if it is not available due to privacy settings, the default profile icon will appear, tinted with the same color as the contact name. It's just a change in appearance, but it might be useful to know who sent the message right away if there are duplicate contact names or if the phone number isn't saved in the address book.

Available for WhatsApp desktop, the recent feature at the moment is under development and there seems no information regarding the launch date of the new Whatsapp feature.