Jos Buttler may have climbed to the top of the overall T20 run score after surpassing Kieron Pollard. But Indian batters continue to hold significant positions in global T20 statistics.

Major credit primarily goes to the Indian Premier League (IPL) performances and T20 International records. Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain the highest T20 run scorers from India in the top 10 all time run getters list.

Indian Players in the Top 10 Highest T20 Run-Scorers List in 2026

This where the Indian players rank among the highest run-scorers in T20 cricket history after Jos Buttler become the first ranker in the leading run scorer in this format in August 2026.