CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Where Indian Cricketers Rank in All-Time T20 Run-Scorers List as Jos Buttler Takes Top Spot

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Aug 6, 2026, 19:27 IST

 As Jos Buttler takes the top spot in all-time T20 runs, Indian icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain prominent fixtures in the top 10 rankings, leading the Asian charts across international and franchise cricket.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are Indian batters with the highest T20 run scores.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are Indian batters with the highest T20 run scores.

Jos Buttler may have climbed to the top of the overall T20 run score after surpassing Kieron Pollard. But Indian batters continue to hold significant positions in global T20 statistics. 

Major credit primarily goes to the Indian Premier League (IPL) performances and T20 International records. Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain the highest T20 run scorers from India in the top 10 all time run getters list.

Indian Players in the Top 10 Highest T20 Run-Scorers List in 2026

This where the Indian players rank among the highest run-scorers in T20 cricket history after Jos Buttler become the first ranker in the leading run scorer in this format in August 2026. 

Rank

Player

Matches

Total Runs

100s / 50s

Highest Score

7

Virat Kohli

390+

12,886

9 / 97

122*

9

Rohit Sharma

440+

11,830

8 / 74

121*

14

Suresh Raina

336

8,654

4 / 53

100*

16

Shikhar Dhawan

334

9,797

2 / 70

106*

Note: Figures include T20 Internationals, IPL matches, and domestic T20 fixtures.

What are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s T20 Records?

Virat Kohli remains India’s highest run-scorer in T20 history. He was the first player to cross 4000 runs in T20 Internationals and holds the record for most runs in a single IPL season (973 runs in 2016).

Rohit Sharma who is also a former Indian T20I captain features in the top 10 with over 11800 runs. 

Rohit holds the record for the most T20 International centuries (5) and has won six IPL titles as a player and captain.

In conclusion even when overseas stars like Jos Buttler, Kieron Pollard, and Chris Gayle top the aggregate charts due to playing across multiple global leagues Indian star performers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma dominate the top 10 through sheer international consistency and IPL supremacy.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 6, 2026, 19:27 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News