Where Indian Cricketers Rank in All-Time T20 Run-Scorers List as Jos Buttler Takes Top Spot
As Jos Buttler takes the top spot in all-time T20 runs, Indian icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain prominent fixtures in the top 10 rankings, leading the Asian charts across international and franchise cricket.
Jos Buttler may have climbed to the top of the overall T20 run score after surpassing Kieron Pollard. But Indian batters continue to hold significant positions in global T20 statistics.
Major credit primarily goes to the Indian Premier League (IPL) performances and T20 International records. Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain the highest T20 run scorers from India in the top 10 all time run getters list.
Indian Players in the Top 10 Highest T20 Run-Scorers List in 2026
This where the Indian players rank among the highest run-scorers in T20 cricket history after Jos Buttler become the first ranker in the leading run scorer in this format in August 2026.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Total Runs
|
100s / 50s
|
Highest Score
|
7
|
390+
|
12,886
|
9 / 97
|
122*
|
9
|
Rohit Sharma
|
440+
|
11,830
|
8 / 74
|
121*
|
14
|
Suresh Raina
|
336
|
8,654
|
4 / 53
|
100*
|
16
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
334
|
9,797
|
2 / 70
|
106*
Note: Figures include T20 Internationals, IPL matches, and domestic T20 fixtures.
What are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s T20 Records?
Virat Kohli remains India’s highest run-scorer in T20 history. He was the first player to cross 4000 runs in T20 Internationals and holds the record for most runs in a single IPL season (973 runs in 2016).
Rohit Sharma who is also a former Indian T20I captain features in the top 10 with over 11800 runs.
Rohit holds the record for the most T20 International centuries (5) and has won six IPL titles as a player and captain.
In conclusion even when overseas stars like Jos Buttler, Kieron Pollard, and Chris Gayle top the aggregate charts due to playing across multiple global leagues Indian star performers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma dominate the top 10 through sheer international consistency and IPL supremacy.
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